Shah Rukh Khan moves out of Mannat with family as construction work begins. Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family have temporarily bid adieu to their iconic home, Mannat, as it undergoes renovation. Recently, they were spotted entering a luxurious apartment building in the Pali Hill area of Bandra, where they will reside for approximately two years. Also read: Meet Shah Rukh Khan's new filmy neighbours as star leaves Mannat for new Bandra apartment Shah Rukh, along wife Gauri and kids - Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam - have relocated to four floors of a luxury apartment building in the nearby Pali Hill area of Bandra.

Shah Rukh Khan moves out of Mannat

Shah Rukh, along with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, was recently spotted at their new temporary residence. The family's home is presently undergoing renovation.

A recent video shared by Filmygyan offered a glimpse of Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri, and daughter Suhana stepping out together from their car, and entering the apartment building. Suhana was spotted wearing a bright yellow outfit, while SRK kept it simple in a crisp white shirt.

The sighting of the whole family together sent fans into a frenzy, with many expressing their delight by flooding the comment section of the video with heart emojis.

Why has the Khan moved out of Mannat

Shah Rukh, along wife Gauri and kids - Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam - have relocated to four floors of a luxury apartment building in the nearby Pali Hill area of Bandra. As per a report in HT, Shah Rukh has leased these floors from film producer Vashu Bhagnani. Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment entered into a leave and licence agreement with Bhagnani’s actor son, Jackky Bhagnani and his daughter, Deepshika Deshmukh, who co-owns the property, Puja Casa.

Sources told HT that renovation work at Mannat was supposed to begin in May. This includes a long-proposed extension of the bungalow, for which Shah Rukh had to get the court's permission. Mannat is a Grade III heritage structure, and any structural change can only take place after securing proper permissions.

Insiders shared that the four floors will house not just the Khan family but also their security and staff and even have some office space. “It is clearly not as capacious as Mannat; there is enough space to accommodate his security and other staff,” said a source. He will reportedly pay rent of ₹24 lakh per month for the four floors.

Shah Rukh’s team worked hard to ensure proper safety and privacy for him and his family at the apartment complex. It is still unclear if Shah Rukh and his family plans to stay that lon,g but sources say that the renovation in Mannat may take up to two years.