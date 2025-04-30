Met Gala 2025 guest list: From Zendaya to Sabrina Carpenter, a look at all potential big names attending

The Met Gala, also known as ‘fashion’s biggest night out’, is just a week away, and fans are eager to know who will be walking the red carpet this year to celebrate the forthcoming spring exhibit, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. A report by Deuxmoi has revealed some intriguing names expected to be in attendance. (Also Read: MET Gala 2024 highlights: Alia Bhatt rocks a saree, Zendaya wins with two red carpet looks Met Gala 2025 tentative list of guests out!(Getty Images via AFP)

Celebrities at Met Gala 2025

The report suggests that several notable celebrities are being considered ahead of the big night, including Joey King, Miranda Kerr, and Chloë Sevigny. Musical sensation Clairo is also expected to bring an enchanting touch to the event, while red carpet favourite Emma Chamberlain is reportedly on the guest list.

Hollywood A-listers such as Nicole Kidman and Zoë Saldaña are rumoured to be making an appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Monica Barbaro, Damson Idris, and Malcolm Washington are also said to be among the expected attendees.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Janicza Bravo are two more striking figures reportedly invited, while model Ugbad Abdi is anticipated to represent the fashion world. Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is also rumoured to attend, with speculation that she’ll be dressed by Louis Vuitton. Natasha Lyonne is said to be attending as a guest of Vogue. Additionally, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Suki Waterhouse, Henry Golding, Jaden Smith, and Joe Burrow are expected to appear under Cartier’s banner.

Indian Actors at the Met Gala 2025

This year’s Met Gala is particularly special for Indian audiences, as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to make his debut at the iconic fashion event, dressed by Sabyasachi. According to an Instagram post by anonymous fashion and pop culture account Diet Sabya, SRK will walk the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art at Met Gala 2025. This marks a historic moment, as Shah Rukh becomes the first Indian male actor to grace the prestigious Met Gala red carpet.

In addition, mum-to-be Kiara Advani is also expected to walk the Met Gala red carpet, further adding to the Indian representation at the event.

About the Met Gala 2025 theme and date

The grand fashion event is set to take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 5 May. The guest list is typically kept tightly under wraps until the night itself. This year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. Organised and presided over by Anna Wintour since 1995, the Met Gala has become a beloved annual celebration of fashion. It serves as a fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, raising eight-figure sums year after year.