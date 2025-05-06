Met Gala 2025 final guest list revealed: Are Billie Eilish and Paige Bueckers attending?
The Met Gala 2025 will be taking place in New York today. Here's the full list of guests attending Monday's highly anticipated fashion extravaganza.
The Met Gala 2025 is set to kick off in less than an hour, and celebrities have already started departing The Carlyle Hotel in New York, making their way to the iconic event. Fans are eager to know who's on the guest list, with many wondering if Billie Eilish and Paige Bueckers will be attending. The answer is no—neither Eilish nor Bueckers is listed on the final guest list for this year’s gala.
Here's the full list of guests attending Monday's highly anticipated fashion extravaganza -
Ugbad Abdi
Huma Abedin
Haider Ackermann
The Honorable Adrienne E. Adams and Joseph J. Adams
Kiara Advani
Adut Akech
Debbie Allen and Norman Nixon
Isha Ambani
Pamela Anderson
André 3000
La La Anthony
Babyface
Bad Bunny
Halle Bailey
J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer
Monica Barbaro
Saquon Barkley
Angela Bassett
Jon Batiste
Pietro Beccari and Elisabetta Beccari
Tyson Beckford
Halle Berry
Hailey Bieber
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Mary J. Blige
Oswald Boateng and Hanna Hultberg
Andreew Bolton
Hamish Bowles
Burna Boy
Ev Bravado
Janicza Bravo
The Honorable Gale. A Brewer
Leon Bridges
Adrien Brody
Rachel Brosnahan
Thom Browne
Quinta Brunson
Tory Burch
Cardi B
Sabrina Carpenter
Bee and Francesco Carrozzini
Ruth E. Carter
Charlie Casely-Hayford
Jordan Casteel
Central Cee
Emma Chamberlain
Miles Chamley-Watson
Chance the Rapper
Georgina Chapman
Charli xcx
Willy Chavarria
Eva Chen
Dao-Yi Chow
Amy Fine Collins
Alex Consani
Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Evans
Leah Faye Cooper
James Corden and Julia Carey
Christian Cowan
Miley Cyrus
Alex Da Corte
Baroness Dambisa Moyo
Téla D’Amore
Dapper Dan
Andra Day
Danielle Deadwyler
Lana Del Rey
Stefon Diggs
Doechii
Doja Cat
Colman and Rául Domingo
Whitney W. Donhauser
The Honorable Susan M. Donoghue and Dmitri Nayduch
Ava DuVernay
Torkwase Dyson
Ayo Edebiri
Tracee Ellis Ross
Paloma Elsesser
Edward Enninful
Cynthia Erivo
Cole Escola
Jimmy Fallon
Mark Fisch
Tom Ford
Jamie Foxx
Tanda Francis
Freen
Future
Ncuti Gatwa
Cy Gavin
Walton Goggins
Whoopi Goldberg
Jeff Goldblum
Henry Golding
Ashley Graham
Mark Guiducci
Prabal Gurung
Gigi Hadid
Lauren Halsey
Lewis Hamilton
Imaan Hammam
Lady Amanda Harlech
Laura Harrier
Jeremy O. Harris
Patricia E. Harris
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Anne Hathaway
Maya Hawke
Brian Tyree Henry
Myha’la Herrold
Tommy and Dee Hilfiger
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Mellody Hobson and George Lucas
Max and Nina Hollein
DeAndre Hopkins
Van Hunt
Jalen Hurts and Bryonna Burrows
Sabrina Ionescu
Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Arthur Jafa
Aurora James
Savannah James
Justin Jefferson
Kendall Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Jennie
Rashid Johnson
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Cheryl Kaba
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab
Mindy Kaling
Kim Kardashian
Barry Keoghan
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
Shah Rukh Khan
Nicole Kidman
Eaddy Kiernan Bunzel
Gayle King
Joey King
Regina King
Solange Knowles
Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere
Hildy Kuryk-Bernstein
The Honorable Bradford S. Lander
Christian Latchman
Jett Lawrence
Daniel Lee
Precious Lee
Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
Kenny Leon
Dua Lipa
Lisa
Lizzo
Raul Lopez
Lorde
Jerry Lorenzo and Desiree Manuel
Bryan Lourd
Lisa Love
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin
Noah Lyles
Roger and Cathleen Lynch
Eric N. Mack
Maluma
Marley Marius
Raúl Martinez
Alton Mason
Stella McCartney
Audra McDonald
Pat McGrath
Derek McLane
Caleb McLaughlin
Megan Thee Stallion
Duiya Mehta
Lorne and Alice Michaels
Alessandro Michele
Monica Miller and Carl Wennerlind
Nicki Minaj
Tyler Mitchell
Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe and Patrice Motsepe
Janelle Monáe
Demi Moore
Adam Mosseri
Wendi and Grace Murdoch
Alex Newell
Steve Newhouse
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Stavros Niarchos Ill and Dasha Zhukova Niarchos
Chioma Nnadi
Ego Nwodim
Lupita Nyong o
Dynasty Ogun
Soull Ogun
Kwame Onwuachi
Jenna Ortega
Maxwell Osborne
Taraji P. Henson
Regé-Jean Page
Keke Palmer
Tyler Perry
Natasha Poonawalla
Jeremy Pope
Pusha T
Questlove
Issa Rae
Angel Reese
Sha’Carri Richardson
Sofia Richie Grainge
Rihanna
The Honorable Carlina Rivera
Chappell Roan
Patrick Robinson
Chris Rock
Georgina Rodríguez
Christopher John Rogers
Rosalía
Rosé
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson
Pierre-Yves Roussel
Olivier Rousteing
Zoë Saldaña
Gina Sanders
Lauren Santo Domingo
Antwaun Sargent
Anna Sawai
Hunter Schafer
Nicole Scherzinger
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Stephen A. and Christine Schwarzman
Andrew Scott
Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz
Shaboozey
Charlie and Elizabeth Shaffer
Yara Shahidi
Shakira
Al Sharpton and Aisha McShaw
Amy Sherald
Lorna Simpson
Sadie Sink
Hope Smith
Jaden Smith
LaQuan Smith
Ming Smith
Sam Smith
Virginia Smith
Sarah Snook
Alexander Soros
Jamie Singer Soros and Robert Soros
LaKeith Stanfield
Ayra Starr
Stormzy
Jazmine Sullivan
Sydney Sweeney
Omar Sy
Henry Taylor
Sache Taylor
Teyana Taylor
Paul Tazewell
Tems
Gabby Thomas
Tessa Thompson
Tramell Tillman
Callum Turner
Jodie Turner-Smith
Tyla
Iké Udé
Usher and Jennifer Raymond
Donatella Versace
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Grace Wales Bonner
Andre Walker
Darren Walker
Vera Wang
Adrienne Warren
Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha
Malcolm Washington
Pauletta Washington
Suki Waterhouse
Jeremy Allen White
Whitney White
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Russell Wilson and Ciara
Anna Wintour
Aimee Lou Wood
Anok Yai
Zendaya