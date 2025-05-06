Met Gala 2025 final guest list revealed: Are Billie Eilish and Paige Bueckers attending?

The Met Gala 2025 is set to kick off in less than an hour, and celebrities have already started departing The Carlyle Hotel in New York, making their way to the iconic event. Fans are eager to know who's on the guest list, with many wondering if Billie Eilish and Paige Bueckers will be attending. The answer is no—neither Eilish nor Bueckers is listed on the final guest list for this year’s gala.

Emma Chamberlain poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025. (REUTERS)