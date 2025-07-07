Ex-James Bond star Caterina Murino is expecting her first baby after ‘magical’ IVF journey

Former Bond girl Caterina Murino revealed she is pregnant with her first child at the age of 47. The Casino Royale star shared the happy news in a heartfelt interview with French magazine Gala and called the pregnancy a “magical moment” after a long and difficult fertility journey. Caterina Murino, 47, shared her pregnancy news in a heartfelt interview, celebrating a 'magical moment' after a difficult fertility journey.(caterina_murino_official/Instagram)

Murino, who shot to international fame after starring as Solange opposite Daniel Craig’s James Bond in the 2006 release, is expecting a baby boy with her partner of eight years, Édouard Rigaud, according to People.

Murino and her lawyer partner’s bundle of joy is due at the end of the summer, just before the actor celebrates her 48th birthday in September.

Murino, in the interview, said, “At my age, I had to ask medicine to help nature,” while speaking about her experience with in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). She added, "You don't always decide when the right time to become a mother comes."

Caterina Murino and Édouard’s fertility struggle

The couple, who, according to the People report, live together in Paris’ Montmartre, faced a deeply emotional road to parenthood. Murino suffered two miscarriages before conceiving through IVF, a process she described as “trying” but ultimately worth the struggle.

In spite of her age and previous difficulties, the Italian actor said her pregnancy has been smooth so far. Caterina said, "I haven't had any discomfort, no diabetes, no insomnia."

According to People, Murino also reflected on her responsibility as a soon-to-be mother. On July 2, in an interview with Italian outlet Costa Smeralda, Murino revealed, “I feel I am living a magical moment. Soon I will become a mother, and I believe we all have a huge responsibility today: raise conscious human beings.”

Caterina Murino made a pregnancy announcement on Instagram

The actor had first shared the news of her pregnancy publicly through an Instagram post on July 4, wherein she thanked Gala and the team behind her maternity shoot. On July 6, she made another post sharing pictures from a separate shoot with Le magazine 30 Millions d’amis, showing her baby bump.

In the same post, she advocated for animal adoption and urged people not to abandon their pets due to reasons like pregnancy, travel, or allergies.

FAQs

Q: What nationality is Caterina Murino?

Caterina Murino is Italian. She was born in Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy.

Q: Did Caterina Murino suffer a miscarriage?

Yes, Caterina Murino suffered two miscarriages before opting for IVF.