James Bond in 2025? Costume designer Jany Temime questions if the spy formula still fits

Jany Temime, the acclaimed costume designer behind Skyfall and Spectre, is asking the question many longtime fans have wondered: can James Bond still work in today’s world? Speaking to Deadline at the SCAD Lacoste Film Festival in France, Temime, who helped shape Daniel Craig’s sharp look in the 2012 and 2015 films, reflected on her time with the franchise and the challenges it faces now. Jany Temime discusses the future of James Bond in 2025.( janytemime_costume_designer/ Instagram)

Jany Temime opens up on James Bond in 2025

“We made two beautiful James Bonds, two amazing gems,” Temime said, crediting the magic to Craig, director Sam Mendes, and producer Barbara Broccoli - a combination she called the “Golden Trio.”

Temime didn’t hold back on the hurdles that lay ahead. She recalled that Mendes had already worked hard a decade ago to add more depth and nuance to the Bond character. “He tried his best with a lot of psychology, talent, and his incredible quality as a director,” she said.

Now, she believes the stakes are even higher. “I’m a James Bond fan, but how are you going to have a guy killing somebody, making love to a woman, and then drinking a Martini to forget... I’m really wondering how you can adapt that formula to 2025,” she added.

Her comments come shortly after reports that Dune director Denis Villeneuve has been tapped to helm the next Bond film. It will be the first Bond movie not directly overseen by the Broccoli family, after Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson handed over creative control to Amazon and MGM Studios earlier this year.

Temime hesitates to name possible new Bond

Temime expressed full confidence in the new creative team. She spoke highly of producer David Heyman, with whom she worked during the Harry Potter films. She also called Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming direction “excellent” and wished the team luck.

However, she refrained from speculating about who might play the next Bond. “I know so many incredible, wonderful, sexy young actors, but it depends what direction they want to go.”

Temime was being honored with the SCAD Etoile Award at the Lacoste Film Festival. Reflecting on her journey, she shared stories from Harry Potter, including how she dressed the characters to look relatable, not magical.

