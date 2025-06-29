Brad Pitt breaks silence on what made co-star Damson Idris ‘won out’ in auditions

Brad Pitt’s sports drama film F1 is making all the right noises at the box office. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film follows a race-car driver who returns to Formula One after a thirty-year break to help save his old teammate's underdog squad. Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a nomadic racer-for-hire and former F1 driver for Team Lotus, who is recruited to join the APXGP team. Damson Idris stars as Joshua Pearce, a young, talented rookie who also drives for APXGP, becoming Hayes’ teammate and main rival. Brad Pitt stars as a former driver alongside Damson Idris, who plays a rookie driver in F1. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Brad Pitt shares his experience with Damson Idris

Pitt was asked about his F1 co-star at a recent press conference, where Idris was also present. “Do I really need to say this in front of Damson?” Pitt joked, as quoted by USA Today. Shaking his head, Idris said, “That’s why I’m picking lint off my trousers.”

Pitt didn’t hold back on the compliments. He said, “What I really love about him is he knows how to enjoy this. At your age, man, I didn’t know how to enjoy this (movie star) ride.”

The 61-year-old added, “We cast a wide net for this guy. But beyond his immediate charm, he could really drive a car, he had composure. We needed someone with chops, and my man won out.”

During the same conversation, Idris admitted he felt “nervous” acting alongside Pitt. But he said the Hollywood star “made me feel so comfortable.” He also called Pitt “a giving actor.”

Who else stars in F1?

Released on June 27 in the US, F1 has been distributed by Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. Pictures. In addition to Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, the movie features Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, Sarah Niles, Will Merrick, Joseph Balderrama, Abdul Salis, and Callie Cooke in important roles.

FAQs

1. What is the F1 movie about?

F1 is a sports drama film starring Brad Pitt as a former Formula One driver who returns to the racing world to help save his old teammate’s struggling team.

2. Who plays the rookie driver in F1 alongside Brad Pitt?

Damson Idris plays Joshua Pearce, a young and talented rookie who becomes Brad Pitt’s character’s teammate and main rival in the movie.

3. When was F1 released, and who distributed it?

F1 was released in the US on June 27. It was distributed by Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. Pictures.

4. Who are the other key cast members in F1?

Alongside Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, F1 features Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, Sarah Niles, Will Merrick, Joseph Balderrama, Abdul Salis, and Callie Cooke.