F1 x Days of Thunder crossover: Joseph Kosinski floats wild idea on Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's on-screen reunion

Director Joseph Kosinski has a big idea. He wants Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise to race each other on screen. In an interview with GQ Magazine UK, Kosinski said his dream is to make a sequel to his new racing movie, F1, with a twist. He wants it to be a crossover with Tom Cruise’s cult classic film, Days of Thunder. File photo of Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise(AFP)

Joseph Kosinski wants Tom Cruise to reunite with Brad Pitt in F1 x Days of Thunder crossover

On his possible pitch for the would-be box-office hit, Kosinski said, “Well, right now, it’d be Cole Trickle, who was [Cruise’s] ‘Days of Thunder’ character. We find out that he and [Brad Pitt’s] Sonny Hayes have a past,” as per the GQ report.

“They were rivals at some point, maybe crossed paths,” Kosinski went on before mentioning a now-viral story he heard about Brad and Tom. “I heard about this epic go-kart battle on ‘Interview With a Vampire’ that Brad and Tom had, and who wouldn’t pay to see those two go head-to-head on the track?”

Also read: LeAnn Rimes reveals her teeth fell out mid-performance during Washington show: ‘…pop in my mouth’

Joseph Kosinski once tried to film a movie with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt as co-stars

Joseph Kosinski also shared that he once tried to bring Pitt and Cruise together for a different racing film. He planned to cast them in his own version of Ford v Ferrari. “Yeah, I got close with that,” Kosinski said.

The actors were ready to do their own driving, but the studio did not approve the budget. Instead, James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari starred Christian Bale and Matt Damon in the lead.

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise reunion likely in future

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise have not acted together since 1994’s Interview With the Vampire. But they have stayed friends. Pitt recently attended the F1 premiere in London. He even posed for photos with Cruise.

When asked by E! News if he’d work with Cruise again, Pitt said he’s open – with one funny condition: “I’m not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and shit like that.”

FAQs:

1. What is Joseph Kosinski’s idea for a Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise movie?

Joseph Kosinski wants to make a sequel to his F1 movie that features a crossover with Days of Thunder, where Brad Pitt’s character Sonny Hayes and Tom Cruise’s Cole Trickle have a shared racing past.

2. Have Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise worked together before?

Yes, they starred together in Interview With the Vampire (1994).

3. Why did Joseph Kosinski’s Ford v Ferrari project with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise not happen?

Kosinski planned to cast Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in Ford v Ferrari, but the studio did not approve the budget.