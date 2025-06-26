LeAnn Rimes reveals her teeth fell out mid-performance during Washington show: ‘…pop in my mouth’

LeAnn Rimes had to leave the stage during a recent concert in Washington after her teeth fell out mid-performance. The surprising incident unfolded Friday night at the Skagit Casino Resort as the 42-year-old Grammy-winner sang her 1996 hit song “One Way Ticket.” File photo of LeAnn Rimes(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LeAnn Rimes reveals her teeth fell out mid-performance

The American pop star abruptly sprinted off the stage mid-performance when her front dental bridge unexpectedly fell out.

Lime said in a video posted on Instagram with her more than 1 million followers the next day, “Last night I was on stage, in the middle of ‘One Way Ticket.”

“I feel something pop in my mouth,” Rimes continued.

LeAnn Rimes continued to perform after mishap

Rather than cancel the show, the Grammy-winner performer made a swift recovery and rejoined her band onstage and finished the set while discreetly attempting to push her bridge back into place between lines.

Although the incident didn’t happen again, Rimes revealed that her teeth later “fell in my mouth” as she sang Can’t Fight the Moonlight to thousands of fans.

FAQs:

3. What are the most popular songs by LeAnn Rimes?

The popular hits of LeAnn Rimes are: “Blue”, “How Do I Live”, "Can't Fight the Moonlight”, “One Way Ticket” and so on.