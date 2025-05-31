Elon Musk shares kid with a Japenese pop star, used drugs during Trump stint: Report

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk allegedly has a child with a Japanese pop star, revealed a New York Times exposé released this week, which features bombshell claims from Ashley St. Clair, a 26-year-old conservative influencer who also claims to have a child with Musk. Elon Musk has 14 children with several women, including musician Grimes and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain-tech startup Neuralink.(AFP)

Clair told the publication that Musk, who is father to 14 children, has fathered even more children than publicly known, including one with a Japanese pop star.

St. Clair, who reportedly gave birth to Musk’s child in September 2023, told the NYT that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO spoke openly to her about his mission to combat what he sees as a global fertility crisis.

She claims that Musk told her he had donated sperm to a Japanese pop star and would offer his sperm to “anyone who asked,” citing altruism and the need to increase the world’s birth rate.

Musk already share children with several women, including musician Grimes and Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain-tech startup Neuralink — recent reports suggest that the real number may be significantly higher.

Earlier in April, a Wall Street Journal article also claimed the actual number of Mr Musk's children was much higher than what is publicly known.

The report also suggested that Musk told St. Clair in a text message that Japanese officials had requested him to be a sperm donor for a prominent figure.

St. Clair also told the NYT that Musk urged secrecy about their relationship, particularly during political events. When she attended a celebration of Donald Trump's election victory at Mar-a-Lago, she said she had to pretend she didn’t know him.

The report talks about Musk's drug abuse

The report also digs deeper into Musk’s alleged personal struggles and erratic behaviour, particularly during his advisory role under Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The article alleges that Musk was using psychedelic drugs, including ketamine, Ecstasy, and mushrooms, with such frequency that it affected his physical health. He reportedly travelled with a daily pill box containing about 20 medications.

Tesla CEO Musk has not yet responded directly to these new allegations.