US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth warns China prepares for military action in Asia, urges allies to bolster defences

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth warned on Saturday that China is "credibly preparing" to use military force to shift the power balance in Asia, saying that the US remains firmly committed to the Indo-Pacific region, news agency AFP reported.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, the Pentagon chief said the threat posed by China is “real and could be imminent.”

He accused Beijing of building up military capabilities to potentially invade Taiwan and “rehearsing for the real deal” through repeated large-scale exercises.

Hegseth urged US allies in Asia to quickly bolster their defences, saying that the US was adjusting its strategy to deter aggression from communist China.

The comments come amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade, technology, and regional influence. Since assuming office in January, President Trump has launched a trade war with China, restricted access to advanced AI technologies, and strengthened security ties with allies such as the Philippines.

Hegseth calls China's actions a ‘wake-up call’

Hegseth called China’s actions a “wake-up call”, accusing Beijing of endangering lives with cyber attacks, harassing neighbours, and “illegally seizing and militarising lands” in the South China Sea. He reiterated that the US is committed to ensuring “China cannot dominate us — or our allies and partners”.

Beijing claims nearly all of the South China Sea despite an international ruling against it, and recent confrontations with the Philippines have heightened regional tensions.

At the Singapore security forum, Hegseth emphasised that the Indo-Pacific remains “America’s priority theatre” and reaffirmed Trump’s pledge that “China will not invade (Taiwan) on his watch”.

He urged US allies to boost defence spending and modernise their military capabilities. His remarks followed renewed trade tensions after Trump accused China of having “violated” a tariff truce amid stalled negotiations.

China's 'combat readiness' patrols

While Hegseth delivered his address in Singapore, China’s military announced that its navy and air force were conducting routine “combat readiness patrols” near the Scarborough Shoal — a disputed group of reefs and rocks contested with the Philippines.

“China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea has only increased in recent years,” said Casey Mace, chargé d’affaires at the US embassy in Singapore, speaking to reporters ahead of the summit. “I think that this type of forum is exactly the type of forum where we need to have an exchange on that.”

China chose not to send senior defence ministry officials to the event, instead delegating representatives from the People's Liberation Army National Defence University.

