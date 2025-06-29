7 Best Brad Pitt movies to watch on OTT if you loved him in F1

Brad Pitt delivered a magnificent performance in his recent theatrical release with F1 as he essayed Sonny, a veteran car racer. Filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, renowned for Top Gun: Maverick, gives another high-octane action film with F1, that keeps you on the edge of your seats. Whether it is Brad Pitt’s acting or the perfect amalgamation of adrenaline rush with passion and emotions, F1 takes you on a thrilling ride. If you loved Brad’s iconic racer character arc in F1: The Movie, here are some other popular films of the Hollywood superstar that scream ‘Perfection.’ Delve into Brad Pitt’s top films that range from sci-fi to action and sports. Notably, some are available to stream on OTTplay Premium as well. Brad Pitt in stills from F1 and Seven

F1 star Brad Pitt’s top movies on OTT

Brad Pitt headlines this war action film as a tank commander who leads a team of resistance fighters against the backdrop of Germany’s invasion by the Nazi army. A gory tale of courage, teamwork, and resistance that reflects on the horrors of the war. Brad Pitt shines in his well-crafted character that remains iconic to date.

An interesting blend of dark humour and nuanced characters, Snatch will keep you hooked. The plot of this crime caper comedy film traces the events after a diamond heist. Set in London’s criminal underbelly, it has ruthless gangsters, a boxing promoter, and a cop chase that sets the tone of the film. Brad Pitt essays the role of a bare-knuckle boxer and impresses with his intense fight scenes.

Quentin Tarantino’s dramedy traces the lives of a fading film actor and his stunt double as they struggle to rise to fame. Set during the 1960s, the movie features Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-out movie star and Brad Pitt in the role of his stuntman. Barbie actress Margot Robbie also joins the ensemble.

Moneyball (Netflix)

Brad Pitt anchored a star-studded ensemble cast in this sports biopic. He plays a determined baseball team manager named Billy Beane, who defies the odds of lack of resources with an unconventional selection process. With underdog baseball players, Billy proves his worth. A delightful mix of sports, drama, and passion that makes Moneyball a must-watch.

Fight Club (JioHotstar)

David Fincher teamed up with Brad Pitt and Edward Norton for this action drama film. The story follows an insomniac office worker who teams up with a soap salesman to form an underground fight club. However, things take an unexpected spin when it thickens into something dark. Embark on a wild ride with Brad Pitt’s charm and intense acting in Fight Club.

Seven (Netflix)

This gripping crime thriller is packed with an edgy plot and enigmatic characters that serve a chilling murder mystery tale. The plot follows an unlikely duo of police investigators; while one is a retiring and seasoned cop (played by Morgan Freeman), the other is a newly transferred cop (played by Brad Pitt) as they team up to solve a brutal murder mystery. With a harrowing finale and a sinister serial killer at the crux of the narrative, Seven is bound to keep you intrigued.

Ad Astra (JioHotstar)

Brad Pitt’s taut performance in this sci-fi adventure film is surely a visual treat for his fans. When fate gives him a chance to unravel the mystery of his missing father, a brilliant astronaut embarks on a challenging quest in space to seek answers to his troubling past. Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, and Liv Tyler appear in various supporting roles.