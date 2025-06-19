Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Damson Idris plays coy when asked about rumoured Black Panther 3 casting

ANI |
Jun 19, 2025 07:29 PM IST

Rumours have been circulating about the casting for Black Panther 3, with Damson Idris at the centre of speculation.

Rumours surrounding the casting for Black Panther 3 have been circulating, with Damson Idris at the centre of speculation. When questioned about potential talks with Marvel Studios for a role in the upcoming film, Idris playfully responded with "yes-no" during an appearance on NBC's Today show, as per Deadline. (Also Read: Denzel Washington apologised to director Ryan Coogler for spoiler on his potential role in Black Panther 3)

Damson Idris attends the premiere for the film F1 The Movie in New York City, U.S..(REUTERS/Kylie Cooper)
Damson Idris attends the premiere for the film F1 The Movie in New York City, U.S..(REUTERS/Kylie Cooper)

Damson Idris in Black Panther 3

Damson was asked if he had been in touch with Marvel Studios after recent rumours of a role in the upcoming Black Panther movie. Idris's response has sparked debate, with co-anchor Craig Melvin interpreting it as a “yes.” However, Idris teased, "It could mean no." When asked about accepting the role if offered, Idris gave a definitive “yes”. Damson plays Joshua Pearce in F1, co-starring Brad Pitt. 

Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa

Chadwick Boseman's portrayal of T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) left a lasting impact before his death in August 2020. He first played the role in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War, getting his own Black Panther film in 2018. He was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, which progressed to stage IV before 2020. The franchise has continued, with Letitia Wright's Shuri taking on the heroic title in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Recent reports obtained by the publication suggest Marvel might recast T'Challa or introduce his son, Toussaint, who is played by a new actor. Denzel Washington revealed he's being considered for a role in Black Panther 3, with director Ryan Coogler confirming he's writing a part for the actor. Coogler expressed his dedication to the franchise, sharing he'll continue working on Black Panther films as long as fans will have him.

According to the publication, Marvel producer Nate Moore clarified that no decisions have been made regarding the future of T'Challa or Black Panther 3, and Coogler has yet to start working on the film. 

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Follow Us On