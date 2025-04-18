Ryan Coogler opens up on ‘complicated grief’ while making Black Panther Wakanda Forever post Chadwick Boseman's death

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is a 2022 superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the character Shuri / Black Panther.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the sequel to Black Panther (2018) and the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

What the director said

Directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, the film stars Letitia Wright as Shuri / Black Panther, alongside Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett.

During the time of Boseman's demise, the second Black Panther instalment was in the works. His death not only stopped the film's production but left the crew devastated in the wake of his death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Coogler recalled that the crew overcame the pain by working on the sequel. "Sometimes it's a relief having something to do, so you can't sit in that terrible feeling," he added.

However, Coogler said his "heart broke almost even more" after Wakanda Forever came out in November 2022. "I realised all the work had been distracting me from the fact that Chad's not going to make any more movies," he added.

Nate Moore, a producer of both Black Panther films, earlier shared how "hard" and "terrifying" it was to move forward with Wakanda Forever without Boseman both personally and professionally, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"We were in prep on a movie with T'Challa as the centrepiece, and Chadwick's passing was a surprise," he said, adding, "You'd have all the conversations you'd have when you lose anyone, right? 'What do we do? How are we going to get through this?' And we couldn't get through it together. We couldn't be in the same space and mourn him. We had all the conversations you'd expect to have. 'Should we even make this movie?'"

"It felt weird to consider a movie without him because he was so much a part of that character," he added, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(via inputs from ANI)