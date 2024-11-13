Denzel Washington to star in Black Panther 3; confirms role in MCU superhero film before retirement

Denzel Washington spoke about starring in the third installment of Marvel's Black Panther. The veteran actor, who is playing a crucial character in Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2, recently revealed about his future plans. Denzel, in an interview with Today Show Australia stated that he will be playing a crucial role in Black Panther 3. (Also read: Gladiator 2 first reviews: Critics call Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington sequel ‘imitative’ but ‘entertaining’) Denzel Washington recently spilled the beans about starring in third installment of MCU's Black Panther.

Denzel Washington reveals about Black Panther 3

When quizzed if the actor had any trepidation regarding working in Gladiator sequel, he said, “No. For me it's about the filmmaker, especially at this point in my career. I am only interested in working with the best. I don't know how many more films I'm going to make. Probably not that many. I'm playing Othello at 22, now I am playing Othello at 70. After that I am playing Hannibal. After that I have been talking with Steve McQueen about a film. Ryan Coogle is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. Then I'll do Othello and after that I am going to do King Lear. After that I am going to retire.”

About Black Panther franchise

Black Panther is a 2018 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics featuring late actor Chadwick Boseman in titular role. It also starred Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and others in crucial roles. The producers went ahead with the sequel titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) after the demise of Chadwick. The rest of the cast reprised their roles in the movie.

About Gladiator 2

Denzel portrays Macrinus in Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2. The epic-drama also features Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen and others in pivotal characters. The movie is co-produced by Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, Walter F Parkes, Laurie MacDonald and David Franzoni.

Gladiator 2 releases on November 15, 2024.