Gladiator 2 early reactions: Critics single out Denzel Washington's performance worthy of another Oscar

The first reactions to Gladiator 2- one of the most anticipated films of the year- are here and they are overwhelmingly positive. Lead actor Paul Mescal- who plays Lucius, the son of Lucilla in the film, introduced the screening at Los Angeles which was attended by a selected few critics. Most of them gave favourable reviews of the film and predicted that it would play very well at the awards season- with special note for Denzel Washington's supporting turn. (Also read: Gladiator II trailer: Paul Mescal faces off against Pedro Pascal in Ridley Scott's action-packed sequel. Watch) Denzel Washington in a still from Gladiator 2.

Gladiator 2 early reactions

A critic from Offscreen Central wrote, “GLADIATOR 2 is an absolute triumph, Ridley Scott places you in the action of the arena centered on legacy and honor amping up the blood, battles,and biceps for something so deliciously cinematic and Machiavellian. Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, & Joseph Quinn certified movie stars.”

A critic from The Wrap wrote, “Rest easy, Romans. #Gladiator2 is the kind of large scale filmmaking excellence only Ridley Scott could corral. Everything about it just works. Big #Maverick vibes in its ability to conjure the past while adding something new. Bold, muscular filmmaking from a legendary talent.”

“GLADIATOR II was massive! Paul Mescal was charismatic & Denzel Washington was such an entertaining villain. The arena games were imaginatively brutal! Baboons, sharks, rhinos they were freakin insane! Epic & ruthless. Ridley Scott has done it again," said another critic who attended the screening.

Denzel Washington is back

Many pointed out Denzel Washington's performance to be one of the strongest points of the film and predicted an Oscar win for him. Matt Ramos wrote: “Gladiator II isn’t just arguably the best film of the year, it’s one of the best of all-time. It’s one of those films that will reinvigorate your love for cinema. It defies expectations, the performances are outstanding (Denzel just locked in another Oscar).”

Clayton Davis of Variety said, "Ridley Scott's best directorial effort since "Black Hawk Down." I found Paul Mescal's work as Lucius to be one of the film's most honest surprises. This is Denzel Washington, having the time of his life in one of his most killer roles yet. A third Oscar could very well come his way. Sound, visuals, costumes, you name it, this movie's got it. Another blockbuster the Academy can most definitely embrace. Let's f*king go!"

Gladiator 2 releases in India on November 15.