Gladiator II trailer: Paul Mescal faces off against Pedro Pascal in Ridley Scott's action-packed sequel. Watch
Fans reacted enthusiastically to the epic trailer of the long-awaited sequel Gladiator II, starring Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington.
The highly anticipated trailer of Gladiator II is here! On Tuesday, Paramount Pictures debuted the official trailer for Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2, starring Paul Mescal as Lucius. Fans got a glimpse of the arena in the battle-heavy trailer, that takes the story forward after two decades of the original film starring Russell Crowe, that released in 2000. (Also read: Gladiator 2: First look images out; internet has many thoughts about Denzel Washington's role)
About the trailer
The three minutes-long trailer begins with the introduction of Paul Mescal's grown-up Lucius. He is the nephew of the late Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) and the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen). Lucius is now living in the northern African region of Numidia. “I remember that day. I never forgot it, that a slave could take revenge against an emperor,” he says as a flashback appears.
When he is held captive, and eventually thrust back to the arena by General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal), an epic battle ensues. Don't miss out on a Denzel Washington too, who plays a wealthy arms dealer and strikes a chord with Lucius early on. The trailer ends on a high note, just as a full-throttle face-off between Lucius and Marcus is about to begin.
Fan reactions
Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “This absolutely aces. Such a gift that Denzel continues to be the coolest man to ever walk our earth.” A second fan wrote, “Kind of wish they didn't show quite as much in this trailer but it looks pretty epic. Will be watching this on the cinema biggest screen I can find!” “This look tremendous! I'm seated,” said a fan. “This looks truly fantastic! Gladiator on steroids - flooding the coliseum, scale, intrigue, action, treachery. Yes please!” read a comment.
Gladiator 2 releases in India on November 15.
