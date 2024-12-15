Denzel Washington apologised to director Ryan Coogler for spoiler on his potential role in Black Panther 3
Denzel Washington was not supposed to spill the news that he will be part of Black Panther 3. He has now shared that he apologised to the director.
Denzel Washington had fans surprised when he revealed about his potential role in Black Panther 3. The veteran actor, who received acclaim for his performance in Gladiator II, shared that he called director Ryan Coogler to apologize for spilling the details about the sequel during a new interview on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, as per Entertainment Weekly. (Also read: Denzel Washington to star in Black Panther 3; confirms role in MCU superhero film before retirement)
What Denzel said
During the conversation, Denzel said: “I called him the other day. I forgot what it was about — no, I called him to apologise. That's right. I called him. I said, 'I'm sorry, man.' He's like, 'No, man, it's all good.' I FaceTimed, and right there next to him was his lady. They were editing. They were hanging out.”
He then quipped, "I love Ryan, because he's like, he won't say things… Well, like, you know what I'm saying? I'm doing a Black Panther.' That's how he sounds, right? 'Yeah, you know what I'm saying?' And like, I'm like, 'Man, are you kidding me? Just write it! Whatever you write, I'll do it.'"
Denzel had revealed earlier that Black Panther 3 was among the few projects that he was looking forward to ahead of his retirement.
About Black Panther
Black Panther starred late actor Chadwick Boseman in the leading role, and became a blockbuster when it released in 2018. It also starred Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and others in crucial roles. Marvel also made a sequel titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was released in 2022 after the demise of Chadwick. The film received critical acclaim and garnered five Academy Award nominations, out of which Ruth E. Carter won her second Oscar for Best Costume Design.
There is no official release date for Black Panther 3 yet.