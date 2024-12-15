Denzel Washington apologised to director Ryan Coogler for spoiler on his potential role in Black Panther 3

What Denzel said

During the conversation, Denzel said: “I called him the other day. I forgot what it was about — no, I called him to apologise. That's right. I called him. I said, 'I'm sorry, man.' He's like, 'No, man, it's all good.' I FaceTimed, and right there next to him was his lady. They were editing. They were hanging out.”

He then quipped, "I love Ryan, because he's like, he won't say things… Well, like, you know what I'm saying? I'm doing a Black Panther.' That's how he sounds, right? 'Yeah, you know what I'm saying?' And like, I'm like, 'Man, are you kidding me? Just write it! Whatever you write, I'll do it.'"

Denzel had revealed earlier that Black Panther 3 was among the few projects that he was looking forward to ahead of his retirement.

About Black Panther

Black Panther starred late actor Chadwick Boseman in the leading role, and became a blockbuster when it released in 2018. It also starred Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and others in crucial roles. Marvel also made a sequel titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was released in 2022 after the demise of Chadwick. The film received critical acclaim and garnered five Academy Award nominations, out of which Ruth E. Carter won her second Oscar for Best Costume Design.

There is no official release date for Black Panther 3 yet.