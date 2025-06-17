Brad Pitt and George Russell's hilarious interaction at F1 premiere goes viral. Watch

At the New York premiere of F1: The Movie on June 16, all eyes were on Brad Pitt and George Russell. The 61-year-old Hollywood icon and the British F1 racer arrived in matching outfits. The star-studded event brought together top actors and F1 legends to celebrate the film that mixes speed, style and high-stakes drama — but it was Pitt and Russell’s twinning moment that stole the show. Watch below: File photo of Brad Pitt(REUTERS)

Just a day after George Russell clinched the Canadian Grand Prix title, he flew to NYC for the premiere. On the red carpet, Pitt was mid-interview with Sky when he noticed Russell and instantly paused.

“Hold on, I'm sorry, but what a weekend, dude. Great drive, it was so fun to watch,” Pitt said, shaking hands and pulling him in for a hug, reports Newsweek. Russell thanked him and pointed out they were wearing the same salmon-toned shirt.

“When you both turn up wearing the same salmon shirt…,” Russell later joked on Instagram. Pitt teased back, “You texted,” adding a dash of humour to the charming exchange.

The Instagram post featuring Pitt and Russell drew widespread love online. Fans called them “twins in crime” and even imagined Russell as the next 007. “Okay, so James Bond and Brad Pitt!” read one popular comment.

F1: The Movie features star-studded cast

Joining Pitt in the cast for F1: The Movie are Javier Bardem, Damson Idris and Kerry Condon. But what makes it especially thrilling for fans is the inclusion of real-life F1 champions.

Lewis Hamilton, who also co-produced the film, appears alongside Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Russell.

Filming began over a year ago at actual F1 circuits, blurring the line between cinematic drama and real motorsport. The project has been billed as one of the most authentic racing films yet.

George Russell's Grand Prix victory

Russell’s Canadian GP win remains intact despite post-race protests. Red Bull’s Christian Horner had claimed Russell “heavily braked” behind the safety car, but the race result stood.

The Mercedes driver now ranks fourth in the drivers' championship with 136 points. After his win, Russell reportedly said, “It's amazing to be back on the top step… obviously so happy to see Kimi on the podium as well. Amazing day for the team.”

FAQs:

1. When will Brad Pitt’s F1 release?

The film will release in US and Canadian theatres on June 27.

2. Who is Brad Pitt playing in the film?

Brad Pitt portrays Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver who returns to the grid with a new team called APXGP.

3. Why is Brad Pitt’s F1 different from other films?

As directorJoseph Kosinski said that the film is based on real-life events. It has been shot atreal circuits with modified cars.