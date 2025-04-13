Menu Explore
McLaren's Oscar Piastri wins Bahrain Grand Prix; George Russell and Lando Norris finish on podium

AP |
Apr 13, 2025 10:34 PM IST

On Sunday, Oscar Piastri took his second win of the Formula 1 season in dominant style at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri took his second win of the Formula 1 season in dominant style at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

Oscar Piastri took his second win of the Formula 1 season in dominant style at the Bahrain Grand Prix(REUTERS)
Oscar Piastri took his second win of the Formula 1 season in dominant style at the Bahrain Grand Prix(REUTERS)

Piastri started on pole and kept Mercedes’ George Russell behind him, fending off a challenge for the lead after a safety-car restart.

Russell held on to second after defending his position on the last lap from Piastri’s McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who finished third for McLaren after starting sixth.

“It’s been an incredible weekend,” Piastri said after claiming McLaren’s first-ever win in Bahrain. “To finish the job today in style was nice.”

Russell had to deal with electrical problems on his car and was facing an investigation into his use of the DRS overtake aid system. Russell said it had opened when he pressed the button to use the radio.

Russell’s second place was the best result for Mercedes since Russell won the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

Charles Leclerc was fourth for Ferrari after losing a hard-fought battle to Norris, while his teammate Lewis Hamilton started ninth but cut through the field to finish fifth.

Defending champion Max Verstappen was last at one stage but survived an overheating car and a slow pit stop to place sixth, passing Pierre Gasly, who was seventh for Alpine.

Esteban Ocon of Haas was eighth, with Yuki Tsunoda ninth for his first points since joining Red Bull, and Oliver Bearman 10th in the other Haas.

News / Sports / Other Sports / McLaren's Oscar Piastri wins Bahrain Grand Prix; George Russell and Lando Norris finish on podium
