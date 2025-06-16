When is F1 coming to cinemas and what is Brad Pitt's role in it? Here's all you need to know

Hollywood has finally strapped itself into the high-speed world of Formula 1 racing with F1, starring none other than Brad Pitt. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, the film aims to bring F1’s pulse-racing drama to the big screen, with scenes shot during actual Grand Prix weekends. The movie, which is being produced with the support of Formula 1 and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, will hit US and Canadian theaters on June 27, in both standard and IMAX formats, as confirmed by Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. Pictures. Bradd Pitt is playing an aging driver in F1(X)

Brad Pitt’s role in F1

In the film, Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a once-celebrated F1 driver whose career was cut short by a crash in the 1990s. Decades later, he’s invited back into the cockpit by former teammate Ruben Cervantes (played by Javier Bardem) to drive for a fictional underdog team called APXGP (Apex Grand Prix).

But the track has changed. Hayes must now navigate a modern Formula 1 world where speed is just one part of the game. Sharing the garage is rising star Joshua ‘Noah’ Pearce, portrayed by Damson Idris, and their relationship is anything but smooth. Rivalry, respect, ego and legacy drive this on-track mentor-mentee clash.

Shot at real circuits during actual races

This isn’t a CGI-heavy fantasy. The crew filmed live at Silverstone, Monaco, Spa, and the Mexican Grand Prix, with Pitt shooting F1 during actual race weekends. A key sequence even shows his character winning the 2024 Mexican GP.

Instead of building fictional cars, the production team used real Formula 2 single-seaters, modified to resemble F1 machines under 2022 technical guidelines. Speeds reached up to 180 mph, with both Pitt and Idris performing on track under expert supervision.

Lewis Hamilton’s hands are on the wheel off-screen

While Pitt headlines on screen, Lewis Hamilton has been quietly steering the project behind the scenes. As co-producer through his company Dawn Apollo Films, Hamilton has ensured the film remains authentic - from paddock dynamics to radio calls.

He worked closely with the writers and connected the film crew with F1 insiders, teams, engineers, and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) to ensure accuracy. His presence also helped unlock access to locations and real-world F1 events that Hollywood had never previously tapped.

FAQs

1 Is the F1 movie coming to cinemas?

Yes, the film releases in US and Canadian theaters on June 27, 2025.

2 Who is Brad Pitt playing in the F1 movie?

He plays Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver who returns to the grid with a new team called APXGP.

3 What makes the F1 movie different from other racing films?

It’s filmed at real circuits, during actual race weekends, with modified cars and real-world speeds, backed by Lewis Hamilton’s production input.