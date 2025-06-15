From F1 to M3GAN 2.0: 7 major movies releasing in the second half of June 2025 you shouldn’t miss

The second half of June 2025 promises a dynamic slate of films, including animated adventures, pulse-pounding thrillers, sci-fi spectacles, and long-awaited sequels. As temperatures soar and summer hits its stride, Hollywood is cranking up the heat with a fresh batch of high-profile releases. Whether you are planning a weekend trip to the cinema or looking to queue up something new at home, there's something for every kind of moviegoer. This image released by Apple TV+ shows Damson Idris as Joshua Pearce, left, and Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes in a scene from "F1 The Movie." (Apple TV+ via AP)(AP)

From Pixar’s interstellar charm and Danny Boyle’s dark return to dystopia, thought-provoking indie dramas and big-budget crowd-pleasers, the coming weeks are shaping up to be a cinematic buffet.

According to Men's Health, thefollowing are a few titles that deserve special spotlight.

Major Hollywood releases in June 2025

Finding Faith (June 16) – Theaters

This Paula Patton-led faith-based drama sets the tone for a soulful start. Expect a heartfelt journey through pain, healing and divine grace.

Elio (June 20) – Theaters

Pixar takes us to the stars with Elio, where a young boy becomes Earth’s accidental alien ambassador. Family-friendly and packed with emotion, it’s a classic Pixar storytelling.

Bride Hard (June 20) – Theaters

Rebel Wilson goes from bridesmaid to action hero in this offbeat comedy. With wedding bells, bullets, and belly laughs, it’s a wild ride down the aisle.

28 Years Later (June 20) – Theaters

The long-awaited next chapter in Danny Boyle’s apocalyptic saga is here. Set decades after 28 Days Later, the horror continues with even more grit and terror.

F1 (June 27) – US Theaters

Brad Pitt hits the track in this Formula One drama directed by Joseph Kosinski. Blending real race footage with fiction, it’s set to be a visual and emotional joyride.

M3GAN 2.0 (June 27) – Theaters

The AI doll is back and deadlier than ever. Blumhouse returns with a sequel promising new chills and smart tech horror.

Sorry, Baby (June 27) – Theaters

A24’s latest is a darkly funny dive into dysfunctional relationships. It’s awkward, sharp, and painfully human.

