Elemental's Peter Sohn to direct Incredibles 3, here's what we know about Pixar film so far

There is an exciting update for Incredibles fans! The director for the third instalment of the franchise has now been confirmed. According to a report by TheWrap, Peter Sohn is taking over from Brad Bird, who directed the first two films. Peter Sohn will direct Pixar's Incredibles 3(X)

Peter Sohn to direct Incredibles 3

Brad Bird remains part of the project as a writer and producer. Also on board is Dana Murray, known for her work on Soul, who is producing the film.

Peter Sohn is known for directing The Good Dinosaur (2015) and Elemental (2023). He has also worked as an animator on films like Osmosis Jones, Ratatouille and the first Incredibles movie.

Incredibles 3, produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures, was announced at D23 in August last year. Few details were shared then beyond the fact that Brad Bird was developing the third instalment in the superhero franchise.

All about the Incredibles franchise

The Incredibles began in 2004 with the release of the first film. The critically acclaimed film follows the story of the Parr family: Bob (Mr. Incredible), Helen (Elastigirl) and their three children, Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack. All of them secretly possess superpowers.

Set in a world where superheroes are forced to live normal lives after being banned, the story takes a thrilling turn when Bob is lured into a trap by a villain named Syndrome. The film brilliantly blends action, humour and heart. The Incredibles won Best Animated Feature and Best Sound Editing at the 77th Academy Awards.

Fourteen years later, Incredibles 2 (2018) picked up right where the first film left off. This time, Helen takes centre stage to fight crime and restore the public’s faith in superheroes, while Bob stays home to care for the kids. He navigates teenage mood swings, school troubles and Jack-Jack’s emerging powers.

While Incredibles 3 has been confirmed, the official release date is yet to be announced.

