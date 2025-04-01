Get over Studio Ghibli, create Pixar, Disney-style pics on ChatGPT | All steps inside

The Studio Ghibli-style images created using ChatGPT's new feature continue to take the internet by a storm, with people experimenting and generating their images using this feature. But did you know that using AI tools, not just Studio Ghibli, you can give your images a Pixar or Disney-style makeover as well? Disney (L) and Pixar-style (R) images created on OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The craze is real. Users have been in awe of the OpenAI's ChatGPT-40 update, which allows them to create or generate images in the iconic Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki's hand-drawn animation style.

But since time immemorial, kids and adults alike have also enjoyed movies, shows and musicals from Disney and Pixar. Their animation style is also unique in their own ways.

ChatGPT, Grok, Google's Gemini, and many other artificial intelligence tools are allowing users to let loose their creative streak, giving them free way to produce and create animations. The OpenAI bot can also help create cartoons, infographics, illustrations, stories and even comics.

But the repeated high-level frenzy over Studio Ghibli forced OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to step in and defend his team. He asked users to "please chill" as the insane amount of response to ChatGPT's feature was giving his team no time to sleep. "Can yall please chill on generating images this is insane our team needs sleep," Altman wrote on X.

ALSO READ | From Studio Ghibli art to infographics and beyond: 5 ways to use ChatGPT image creators

As users, let's try and give them that rest and try going the Pixar/Disney way.

How to create Pixar-style images using ChatGPT?

Step 1: Log on to ChatGPT website or the mobile application.

Log on to ChatGPT website or the mobile application. Step 2: Upload a clear, high-resolution photo of your choice and clicked on the + sign at the bottom left corner of the prompt bar. You can also click on the 'three dots' option to create an image.

Upload a clear, high-resolution photo of your choice and clicked on the + sign at the bottom left corner of the prompt bar. You can also click on the 'three dots' option to create an image. Step 3: Enter your prompt to convert your photo into a Pixar photo. Go for something like this, "Turn this photo into a Pixar-style 3D character with smooth colour transitions, clear face features and sharp background." To create: "Create a landscape of a beautiful village in Pixar-style, with bright sunshine and nostalgic atmospheric effect."

Enter your prompt to convert your photo into a Pixar photo. Go for something like this, "Turn this photo into a Pixar-style 3D character with smooth colour transitions, clear face features and sharp background." To create: "Create a landscape of a beautiful village in Pixar-style, with bright sunshine and nostalgic atmospheric effect." Step 4: Soon as you enter your prompt, you will get your desired style animation. After this you can download the image.

How to create Disney-style images using ChatGPT?

Step 1: Go to ChatGPT and select a high-resolution image of your choice and upload it or go for the create option if you are trying out your artistic instincts. ALSO READ | How to make a Ghibli-style image into an animated video? Complete details below

Go to ChatGPT and select a high-resolution image of your choice and upload it or go for the create option if you are trying out your artistic instincts. Step 2: Enter your prompt: "Convert this image into a Disney animation with clear, bold lines, fairy-tale aesthetics and live expressions." And if you want to create one image, then try: “Create a Disney movie like female character with big, bold eyes, animals in the scenery and dynamic lighting.”

Enter your prompt: "Convert this image into a Disney animation with clear, bold lines, fairy-tale aesthetics and live expressions." And if you want to create one image, then try: “Create a Disney movie like female character with big, bold eyes, animals in the scenery and dynamic lighting.” Step 3: Following your prompts, the AI bot will deliver you with your desired images. You can download and save it on your system.

A-Tip: In converting or creating any style of images, you can always tweak the images further. If you are not satisfied with the final image you have been provided, you can prompt with "add more details, soft lighting or bright colours".

Similarly, users can also convert their photos or create anime-style, sketch-style images.