How to make a Ghibli-style image into an animated video? Complete details below

After OpenAI launched its image generation feature on March 26, the Studio-Ghibli style images instantly took over the internet, with users exercising their creativity through various prompts to transform ordinary images into Ghibli-style masterpieces. The studio Ghibli-style images can now be animated to create your own small videos with your own characters(File)

Also Read: What is Studio Ghibli, Japanese animation giant behind viral AI trend? Here's why it's art style is a rage worldwide

Taking it one step forward, now users are beginning to make animated videos out of the AI-generated images, making their own small Ghibli movies.

Here's how you can hop on the trend and make your own Ghibli-style animated videos with the help of AI.

Follow these steps:

First, you can use the new image generation feature present available for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team, and make your photos look just like you're a character from a Studio Ghibli film.

Also Read: How to create Studio Ghibli-style images without a ChatGPT Plus subscription

Using ChatGPT's text to video generator Sora, you can ask the AI to create an animated video out of your Studio-Ghibli style images.

To make the process even easier, ChatGPT itself can help you come up with the text prompt to make your new animated video.

Also Read: Who is Hayao Miyazaki? 5 things about the genius behind Studio Ghibli. What did he say about AI animation?

For example, one prompt suggested by ChatGPT is as follows: "Create an animated scene in the enchanting, whimsical style of Studio Ghibli. The setting is a lush, green forest filled with towering trees and soft, golden sunlight filtering through the leaves. In the center, a young girl with long brown hair, wearing a simple white dress and carrying a small satchel, explores the forest. She is surrounded by curious, magical creatures—small, glowing insects that float around her and a mischievous fox-like animal that follows her footsteps. The atmosphere is peaceful, with a sense of adventure in the air. The forest feels alive with gentle movements, and the sound of rustling leaves adds to the tranquil mood."

Popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee also took to Instagram and X to share his own animated Ghibli video inspired by the iconic artistry of Hayao Miayazaki.