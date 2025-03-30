Menu Explore
From Studio Ghibli art to infographics and beyond: 5 ways to use ChatGPT image creators

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2025 06:31 PM IST

The ChatGPT AI creator tool can help you transform simple text prompts into captivating images.

ChatGPT's new image generator feature has recently created a buzz across the internet thanks to the new Ghibli trend, which requires users to create AI-styled Ghibli studio images. The feature, however, is not just limited to Ghibli or animated pictures; there's a whole lot of creativity you can bring to your images using Artificial Intelligence.

One of the most popular uses of ChatGPT AI image generator is to create cartoons.(AFP)
One of the most popular uses of ChatGPT AI image generator is to create cartoons.(AFP)

This powerful tool can help you transform simple text prompts into captivating images and helps refine and modify those images with a range of effects, including the now-viral Studio Ghibli-like art style that has taken the internet by storm.

But the true power of ChatGPT’s image generation goes far beyond just creating “Ghiblified” visuals or enhancing existing images.

Five ways one can use ChatGPT's new AI image generator:

Infographics

OpenAI's ChatGPT helps you create infographics without having to learn how to use any specialised software. With the new capabilities of GPT-40, users can simply ask ChatGPT to create an infographic based on the given information.

Cartoon

One of the most popular uses of ChatGPT AI image generator is to create cartoons. The users can now directly create cartoon characters and even convert real life images or popular memes into the theme of a particular cartoon.

Illustrations

ChatGPT helps artists create more accurate AI-generated images and illustrations with its capability to turn sketches into photorealistic images with text prompts for specific effects.

Stories and comics

ChatGPT has been used to create storylines ever since its advent but the newer version of this AI bot can convert these storylines into comic books, with each character having a unique personality and consistency in narrative.

Posters

While most AI-driven image generators can help create posters, ChatGPT and especially the newer versions of it, can refine these and take it to another level. It can now even generate advertisements for brands with a single prompt.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
