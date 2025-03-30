ChatGPT outage sparks social media frenzy as users flood X with memes: ‘How do I explain my prof’

OpenAI’s ChatGPT experienced a widespread outage, causing disruptions for users across the globe. The unexpected downtime came at a time when many were using the AI chatbot to generate Studio Ghibli-style animated avatars, a trend that has taken the internet by storm. As soon as the platform went down, social media platforms flooded with reactions.(REUTERS)

Reports of the outage quickly surfaced on DownDetector, a website that tracks real-time service disruptions. According to the platform, 229 complaints were registered, with 59% of them specifically citing issues with ChatGPT. The outage left users unable to access the chatbot’s services, leading to frustration among those who rely on it for work, creativity, and entertainment.

As soon as the platform went down, social media platforms flooded with reactions. Users shared their disappointment through humorous memes, joking about their inability to generate AI-driven content or complete their tasks.

Earlier today, as the trend gained momentum, ChatGPT’s image-generation tool became the go-to resource for users creating Studio Ghibli-style animated avatars. The overwhelming demand led to an unprecedented spike in activity, putting significant strain on OpenAI’s servers.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, addressed the situation on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging the impact on the company’s team. "Can y'all please chill on generating images? This is insane, our team needs sleep," Altman posted, emphasising the immense workload the viral trend had placed on OpenAI’s engineers and resources.

Studio Ghibli, the iconic Japanese animation studio, is celebrated for its breathtaking visuals and deeply emotional storytelling. Known for masterpieces like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Howl’s Moving Castle, the studio was founded by visionary animators Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata. Ghibli’s signature style features hand-drawn animation, soft painterly backgrounds, and expressive characters that bring dreamlike, immersive worlds to life. Its nostalgic and whimsical aesthetic has captivated audiences for decades and is now taking social media by storm. Users are turning to AI tools to transform themselves and familiar scenes into Ghibli-inspired artwork, embracing the studio’s timeless charm in a new, digital form.