ChatGPT down as users flock to AI platform to make Studio Ghibli images

OpenAI's ChatGPT was down for several users across the world, amid users using the chatbot to create Studio Ghibli-styled animated avatars. ChatGPT down: Internet is flooded with memes, scenes and photographs in the Studio Ghibli style

DownDetector, a website that tracks outages, witnessed 229 complaints by users about OpenAI. About 59 per cent of users lodged complaints related to ChatGPT.

OpenAI released its most advanced image generator through an update on Chat GPT-4o, allowing users to generate images in Hayao Miyazaki's hand-drawn animation style that featured in Oscar winning films such as "Spirited Away" and "The Boy and the Heron".

ALSO READ: 'Can yall please chill': ChatGPT chief's appeal as Ghibli breaks internet

While OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman acknowledged the craze for Ghibli style images, he revealed that the “GPUs are melting”.

“It's super fun seeing people love images in chatgpt. but our GPUs are melting. we are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. hopefully won't be long! chatgpt free tier will get 3 generations per day soon,” Altman said on X on March 27.

ALSO READ: We asked ChatGPT about hidden features of 4o image generation. See what it said

Netizens react on ChatGPT outage

An X user posted,"Is ChatGPT down?? Suddenly logged out from the app."

“how do I explain to my prof that I couldn’t make my deadline because chatgpt is down,” another user posted on X.

“Is it me or @OpenAI ChatGPT is kinda down? I feel alone, it’s interesting how it has taken such a huge place in my life,” an X user posted.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which is fighting copyright lawsuits over its flagship chatbot, has largely encouraged the “Ghiblification” experiments.

ALSO READ: Ghibli-style AI videos possible in ChatGPT? Reddit user shares secret trick

Sam Altman changed his profile on social media platform X into a Ghibli-style portrait. In a technical paper posted Tuesday, the company had said the new tool would be taking a “conservative approach” in the way it mimics the aesthetics of individual artists, AP reported.

After the viral trend, a video from 2016 resurfaced in which Studio Ghibli's legendary director Hayao Miyazaki is seen lashing out during an AI demonstration from staff.

"I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all. I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself," an English translation of his remarks said in the video.