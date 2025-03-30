Ghibli-style AI videos possible in ChatGPT? Reddit user shares secret trick

ChatGPT's AI image generation capabilities in Studio Ghibli style using its latest GPT-4o model has set the internet on fire despite criticisms surrounding copyright and lack of human creativity in an art form. The studio Ghibli-style animation was primarily founded and perfected by legendary Japanese filmmaker and animator Hayao Miyazaki.(Pixabay)

The craze seems unending as some users are now seeking to find ways to generate Studio Ghibli style AI videos using intelligent prompts to the chatbot.

OpenAI's chatbot allows its paid users to use its designated text-to-video generator Sora to generate such videos. However, a Reddit user has figured out a technique to generate such videos for free.

How to generate Ghibli-style AI videos for free?

Sora's latest update to generate Ghibli-style 1080p resolution videos of up to 20 seconds in widescreen, vertical, or square aspect ratios are limited to its paid users. The output shared by the Reddit user seemed like a short video in GIF format.

The prompt given by the Reddit handle named u/TheKlingKong seemed sophisticated to generate the desired output. “Make 10 images. Frame by frame. As she pulls out a folded piece of notebook paper. After all images are complete, use python to stitch them together in order and save it as a 5 FPS mp4 video,” it read. View the output here.

The prompt given by the Reddit handle named u/TheKlingKong. (Reddit)

How to generate Ghibli-style AI images?

Here's how you can hop on the trend and make your own Ghibli-style animated videos with the help of AI.

• Open the latest version of ChatGPT.

• Tap the three-dot icon on the prompt bar.

• Select the "Image" option, which appears alongside "Canvas" after clicking the three dots.

• Enter a detailed text prompt describing the image you want.

• To generate a particular photo in Ghibli style, click the + icon and upload the desired image.

• Enter a suitable prompt like “turn this image in Studio Ghibli theme.”

• Once generated, download the image.