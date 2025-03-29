Studio Ghibli's fans always keep an eye for the well-known animation studio's next move. On its official website, Studio Ghibli recently announced that it is looking for background artists and character painters for their forthcoming animated short film. Ghibli's new job posting emphasizes that the openings are for an upcoming animated short and seeks experienced character painters and background artists.(X/@andyorsow)

This unusual job posting has generated buzz and conjecture about the next move of the famed studio despite the fact that Studio Ghibli mostly operates in secrecy.

Despite the simplicity of the post from @YohIchi_N on X, admirers are curious to understand its deeper significance. Given the animation studio's stellar reputation, many people are curious about the significance behind this new project.

As fans are expecting something spectacular, many are wondering if it could be a part of a bigger, unnamed production, or is it a stand-alone short film intended to celebrate Ghibli's history?

Studio Ghibli's new hiring: All you need to know

Ghibli's new job posting emphasizes that the openings are for an upcoming animated short and seeks experienced character painters and background artists. Ghibli fans are aware of the studio's extremely high artistic standards, therefore the appeal for talent is not taken lightly. In order to be part of the team, artists must fulfill strict prerequisites; the studio places a strong emphasis on talent, originality, and a love of animation.

According to its website, candidates must be resident of Japan as of April 30, 2025, with adequate Japanese language abilities for production. Moreover, applicants with expertise in animation background art and Photoshop proficiency will be given preference.

It is a contractual job that will be valid from May 16, 2025 to next six to seven months. The employees would get a monthly salary of 350,000 yen or more (excluding tax). Moreover, the contractual staff will work for 5 days a week. One can download the resume form by using this link. It needs to be delivered by Thursday, April 24, 2025 at its Tokyo studio.

New hiring may be crucial in determining the direction of next projects in order to maintain Ghibli's position as a leading animation studio.

It's also possible that this animated short will serve as a test run for novel storytelling approaches or styles.