Want to create your own Studio Ghibli-style AI images? Try these 5 free tools

The internet is captivated by AI-generated art inspired by Studio Ghibli's iconic style. From whimsical landscapes to nostalgic characters, social media is awashed with dreamy, handdrawn scenes reminiscent of Studio Ghibli classics. What started as a niche trend has now evolved into a creative movement, with users reimagining everything from iconic movie moments to historical events in this stunning animation style. There are plenty of tools available for free to create Ghibli-studio-style art.(ChatGPT)

Beyond Ghibli, AI artists are pushing the limits—transforming The Simpsons, political figures, and famous Bollywood scenes into stunning AI animations. Viral recreations include classic Bollywood movie posters and dramatic news moments, all rendered in the soft, painterly strokes of AI-powered tools.

How to generate your own Ghibli-style AI art

Creating your own AI-generated Ghibli artwork is easier than ever, thanks to advanced tools like ChatGPT Pro. If you're a subscriber, you can generate stunning images with a simple text prompt.

Use this exact prompt in ChatGPT Pro:

"Create an AI-generated image in the style of Studio Ghibli. The scene should have soft, hand-painted details, dreamy lighting, and rich color depth. Make it look like a still from an animated film, with a peaceful, nostalgic atmosphere."

However, if you don’t have access to ChatGPT Pro, don’t worry! Several free AI apps allow you to generate similar artwork.

Best free apps to create AI Ghibli art

If you want to generate Studio Ghibli-style images without a subscription, try these free apps:

Dream by Wombo – One of the best AI-powered art generators, allowing users to create various art styles, including Ghibli.

Deep Dream Generator – Offers multiple artistic styles, including hand-painted, watercolor, and Ghibli-like effects.

Artbreeder – While mainly used for portraits, it allows blending artistic elements for a unique Ghibli-style look.

Runway ML – A powerful AI tool for creating animated-style images with artistic filters.

Step-by-step tutorial to create AI-generated Ghibli art

Download or open one of the recommended apps (e.g., Dream by Wombo).

Enter a detailed text prompt (use the one provided above or tweak it for a specific scene).

Select the Ghibli-style filter (if available).

Generate the image and make edits if necessary.

Download and share your artwork on social media.

Additionally, X AI's Grok has also been experimenting with AI art generation, bringing a fresh perspective to AI-powered creativity.