PM Modi enters Ghibli universe: Shaking hands with Trump to petting lion cubs, 15 ChatGPT pics stun the internet

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 29, 2025 09:13 AM IST

AI visuals have taken over the internet after users realised they could mirror the aesthetic of the famous Studio Ghibli using ChatGPT’s new image generator.

Ghibli frenzy has taken social media by storm. Users are creating pictures with the likeness of the famous Studio Ghibli, in which the characters in the visuals look like they have stepped out of a fantasy world. MyGov, Government of India, on Instagram joined this new wave of internet creativity with 15 interesting pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pictures of PM Modi in Ghibli style created using ChatGPT. (Instagram/@mygovindia)
Pictures of PM Modi in Ghibli style created using ChatGPT. (Instagram/@mygovindia)

“Main character? No. He’s the whole storyline. Swipe through New India in Studio Ghibli strokes,” reads the caption posted along with the visuals. A total of 15 visuals were created using ChatGPT’s native image generator.

Also Read: Internet turns into Ghibli-inspired playground. 5 things to know about ChatGPT’s image generator

The visuals capture the prime minister in various settings, from holding the Indian flag to meeting American President Donald Trump to giving a speech to bowing before the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya.

One of the visuals also captures his recent visit to Anant Ambani’s Vantara, where the PM was seen petting lion cubs. While visiting the animal rescue, conservation and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar, he also interacted with other animals like orangutans, elephants, and one-horned rhinos.

Another visual takes viewers back to when the PM introduced a 'new family member', Deepjyoti. He shared a video from his residence in Delhi's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, which showed him sitting with the calf at his residence. The clip also captured the PM playing with the calf and petting it.

Take a look at the entire post here:

While some were ecstatic to see the visuals, others expressed unhappiness. A few simply chose to react with emoticons in the comments section.

Also Read: ‘Awful insult to life’: 2016 video of Studio Ghibli co-founder shutting down AI researchers surfaces

A day earlier, the White House joined the Ghibli trend with a meme of a drug dealer who was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after illegally entering the country.

The picture showed a moment when she was nabbed outside her workplace - where she allegedly worked as a cook - and started weeping. The woman was earlier convicted of peddling fentanyl.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
