Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid step out for double date with Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon in NYC

It was double date night in New York City on Friday, June 13, as Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid stepped out for a stylish get-together with Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon. The four of them were seen leaving the Cote Korean Steakhouse in the city, People magazine reported. This comes after Hadid recently went official with her relationship with Cooper on Instagram. Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid in New York City

Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper's night out with their girlfriends

For the special occasion, Hadid, 30, opted for a laid-back yet fashionable look. She was spotted donning a white T-shirt with silver pants and a light-wash denim jacket. She completed her ensemble with a chain necklace and sneakers. Her blonde hair was pulled back into a sleek bun. Bradley Cooper kept it casual with a pair of dark denim straight-leg jeans, accompanied by black sneakers and a black T-shirt.

Brad Pitt, meanwhile, was seen in a cool ensemble, with wide leg black velvet jeans, a light blue button down shirt and black dress shoes. His partner, de Ramon, wore a cream off-the-shoulder mini dress along with nude-colored sandals.

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid go Instagram official

The latest outing comes more than a month after Hadid and Cooper confirmed their relationship on social media. In May, Hadid shared multiple photographs from her 30th birthday bash. The one image that caught the attention of many showed Hadid locking lips with Cooper at the party.

"I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low - for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me," Hadid wrote in the caption.

She further stated that she felt lucky to be a mother, friend, partner, sister and daughter to "some of the most unbelievable humans".

The two stars were first spotted together in New York City in 2023. On the other hand, Pitt and de Ramon's first public outing was at the Los Angeles' Bono concert on November 15, 2022.

Cooper and Pitt have been friends for years now. In 2020, Cooper thanked the F1 movie actor for helping him out to get sober.

FAQs

1. What is the age difference between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon?

Pitt is 61 years old, while Ines de Ramon is 32.

2. What is the age gap between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper?

The model turned 30 in April this year while Cooper is 50 years old.

3. What does Ines de Ramon do for a living?

Her professional experience has mostly been in the jewelery industry. She currently serves as the head of wholesale for Los Angele-based jewelery brand Anita Ko Jewelry.