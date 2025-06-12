Hollywood star Brad Pitt reveals he wanted to work in an F1-like film for ‘literally decades’

Hollywood star Brad Pitt, who is stepping into the world of Formula One with his upcoming racing film F1, said that the experience while shooting for the film has been nothing short of exhilarating. Reflecting on the shoot, Brad expressed how much he enjoyed diving into the high-octane environment of F1 and emphasized how much it meant to have the backing of the sport’s devoted fanbase. Damson Idris as Joshua Pearce and Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes in a scene from the upcoming film, F1(AP)

“If we didn't pass their bar, then we were dead, you know? And to get that kind of, I don't know, response means a lot to us, because we have, again, so much respect for these drivers, for this sport, for everyone, the teams, everything they put into it. They made the movie too. They're a big part of the film," Brad said in an interview with Extra TV.

The film, directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, will see Brad portraying a former F1 driver making a comeback. Brad, in another interview, as per femalefirst.co.uk, said he was always confident about the film’s ability to resonate with both hardcore racing fans and new viewers alike.

“I felt pretty confident in what we have. You know, I feel like we successfully thread this needle that's for longtime fans that really understand the sport as well as newcomers, and they understood that was our goal, and, I don't know, I think they had fun too. I think it's just fun. It's really good fun," Brad said, adding that he had been wanting to work in a film based on motor sports for a long time now.

"For me, it was just a no-brainer when [Joseph Kosinski] had this audacious plan to embed us in the racing season, to put us actually in the cars. It was just a dream come true. I've been trying to do a racing film for literally decades,” he said.

Filming included sequences shot at the iconic Silverstone Circuit during the British Grand Prix, where Brad revealed he had the surreal experience of stepping onto the track in front of thousands of spectators.

“We had been, like, rehearsing there for a few weeks, so it kind of felt like it was home," he said. "But then when the whole race movement comes in it's such a juggernaut of a machine. It is really awe-inspiring, and then to get on the track with 100,000 fans, I was a little bit nervous. Actually, no, it was a high. Like, sitting waiting it was, once you get going, it's a high. It's a high,” said the 61-year-old actor.

Despite boasting of a decades-long career filled with hits such as Ocean’s Eleven, Troy, and The Fight Club, Brad shared that working on this F1 project has brought a fresh sense of energy and purpose.

“Doing this this long and to find something that was almost like starting over, it was so full of passion and it gave me a feeling like I've never had before. It was just sublime. I'm pretty grateful for Joe Kosinski for coming up with this,” he said.