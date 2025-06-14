Father's Day 2025: These 10 Hollywood dads are celebrating for the first time this year

Father’s Day 2025, which falls on June 15 this year, is an occasion where dads around the world are cherished. This year, a few famous faces will be experiencing the occasion for the very first time. From actors to athletes, these stars have entered fatherhood with love, excitement and, as many of them admit, a little nervousness. Let’s take a look at the new dads celebrating Father’s Day for the first time. Justin Bieber with his son Jack.

Father’s Day 2025: 10 celebrity dads marking the occasion for the first time

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey welcomed their son Jack Blues in August 2024. The world found out through a heartfelt Instagram post where the pop star wrote, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

Milo Ventimiglia

Milo Ventimiglia’s journey into fatherhood came with both joy and heartbreak. On January 23, just two weeks after losing their home in the Los Angeles fires, he and wife Jarah Mariano welcomed their daughter, Ke’ala Coral Ventimiglia.

Shohei Ohtani

Baseball star Shohei Ohtani had a milestone-packed year-winning the World Series and becoming a dad. He and wife Mamiko Tanaka welcomed a baby girl in April.

Max Verstappen

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen also joined the club, sharing the birth of daughter Lily with girlfriend Kelly Piquet. “Welcome to the world, sweet Lily, Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much ,” he wrote.

Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees’ star, and wife Samantha Bracksieck introduced daughter Nora Rose on January 27.

Ryan Murphy

Olympic gold medallist Ryan Murphy and wife Bridget Konttinen shared daughter Eevi Lillian’s birth in a joint post.

Colton Underwood

Bachelor alum Colton Underwood and husband Jordon C. Brown brought home their son Bishop in September.

Tyler Crispen

Big Brother’s Tyler Crispen revealed daughter Carter Rae’s birth in January, alongside an engagement announcement.

Logan Paul

Social media personality Logan Paul and fiancée Nina Agdal welcomed daughter Esmé in September.

Ed Westwick

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson announced son Oscar Alexander’s arrival with a monochrome photoshoot in March.

FAQs

1 What day is Father's Day in 2025?

Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

2 Is Father’s Day always on June 15?

No. It is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year, so the date changes annually.

3 What’s the origin of Father’s Day?

Sonora Smart Dodd is believed to have started this initiative in Washington in 1910. This came after she heard a Mother's Day lecture in 1909 and decided to mark Father's Day to honor her father's role in raising her and her siblings as a single parent.

4 What are some heartfelt things to say to your dad on Father’s Day?

Simple messages like “Thank you for always being there,” or “You’re my hero” can mean a lot.

5 Is Father’s Day celebrated globally?

Yes, the occasion is celebrated around the world but the date varies in different countries.