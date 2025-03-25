Amy Jackson welcomes baby boy with Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, shares first pics and reveals name

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have become parents. The British actor, known for her roles in Indian films, gave birth to a boy recently, her first child with the Gossip Girl star. On Monday, the couple took to social media to share pictures of themselves with their newborn, and also revealed his name. (Also read: Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick expecting first baby together; couple shares pics) Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick with their newborn.(Instagram)

Ed and Amy shared a joint Instagram post on Monday evening, which had three black-and-white pictures of them with their son. In the captiom, they revealed their son's name. "Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick," it read.

The pictures showed Amy planting a kiss on little Oscar's forehead, a closeup shot of Ed holding the newborn's hand, and Ed planting a kiss on Amy's cheek as they both held Oscar in their arms. One of the pictures even showed the newborn wrapped in a customised, monogrammed blanket that had 'Oscar' written on it.

The couple was showered with wishes from fans and industry colleagues. "Congratulations guys. I wish you all the best :) you are a great family :)," read one comment. Another fan wrote, "Awe congratulations to you both. Beautiful little boy. enjoy." Many other fans dropped heart emojis to show their love for the newborn.

Amy and Ed began dating in 2022, tying the knot in August 2024. Oscar is their first child together. Amy has a 5-year-old son from a previous relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou. Amy and George dated from 2015-21.

Amy made her film debut with the Tamil release Madrasapattinam in 2010, before debuting in Bollywood with Ekk Deewana Tha two years later. She has since appeared in films such as Singh is Bliing, Freaky Ali, 2.0, and Theri. Amy was last seen in the Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal-starrer Crakk. Ed Westwick started his acting journey with Children of Men in 2006 but found fame playing Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl (2007-12).