Urvashi Rautela's Gossip Girl crossover: Fans confused as she poses with Ed Westwick, Orry at IND vs PAK match

In a delightful turn of events, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela was spotted hanging out with some unexpected yet familiar faces at the India vs Pakistan cricket match on February 23, 2025, in Dubai. Among her companions, most notable were actor Ed Westwick, known for his iconic role as Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, and Orry (Orhan Awatramani) the influencer and model. The sight of these stars, all cheering for Team India, quickly became a topic of fascination for fans. A photo shared from the match showed Rautela posing with Ed Westwick, Orry and entrepreneur Vedant Mahajan. In the picture, Rautela is seen holding the tricolour proudly while smiling for the camera. The moment added a special layer to the already thrilling India vs Pakistan game, as it was also Rautela's birthday. Urvashi Rautela, Ed Westwick, and Orry at the IND vs PAK

Fans, understandably, were left in a state of bewilderment and amusement, trying to make sense of this unexpected gathering of personalities. One fan humorously asked, “Yeh waha kya kar rahi hai? 😂” while another commented, “Chuck Bass rooting for India is the sweetest thing to see today! ❤️". Others took the opportunity to tease Rautela’s “First Woman” moniker, with one user jokingly writing, “First woman to ever cheer for team India, first woman to watch a cricket match…” Rautela’s fans, ever supportive, couldn’t resist making playful remarks, including one comment that read, “First non-nepo actress to wave India’s flag in a stadium and make 105 crores at the box office in 2025. #dabididibidi.” Another user even cheekily added, “Daku Maharaj op in the chat guys 😂😂,” referencing one of Rautela’s beloved character portrayals.

The relationship between Orry and Rautela, though relatively new, has already sparked much speculation. The two reportedly became friends when Rautela commented on a post from Orry’s appearance at Adar Jain’s wedding, writing, “Can’t wait to attend your marriage.” Orry’s response, “Our,” fueled further curiosity, leading some to wonder if Rautela might be the first woman to marry Orry, sparking a wave of comments on social media.

Urvashi commented on Orry's post

Other celebrities spotted

The event was not just a gathering of Bollywood stars, but a meeting of various celebrities from both the sports and entertainment world. Along with Rautela, Pushpa director Sukumar and his family, as well as megastar Chiranjeevi, were also spotted enjoying the game. Rautela even shared a video on social media where she interacted with Chiranjeevi, adding another layer of star-studded excitement. Other notable attendees included Munawar Faruqui, Avneet Kaur, Sonam Kapoor, and her husband Anand Ahuja, while singer Atif Aslam was also present at the match.

The unexpected hangout of Rautela, Ed, and Orry at the match created a moment that fans will never forget — where Bollywood glamour, sports excitement, and an unexpected crossover of stars collided. Is this the most unforgettable celebrity cricket moment ever?