Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick expecting first baby together; couple shares pics

BySoumya Srivastava
Oct 31, 2024 08:07 PM IST

Actor Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick will soon welcome their first kid together, two months after their got married in Italy.

Actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick has announced her pregnancy. Amy is expecting her second baby, first with Ed, and the couple shared the good news with a pregnancy photoshoot.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick will be parents to a sweet baby soon.
Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick will be parents to a sweet baby soon.

Baby on board

The couple who got married recently in a dreamy ceremony in Italy have announced their first pregnancy with a beautiful photoshoot.

Amy is already a mother of five-year-old son Andreas, who she shares with ex-partner George Panayiotou. This will be her first child with husband Ed.

About their August wedding

Recently, couple delighted their fans by sharing the first official pictures from their picturesque wedding held in Italy, offering a glimpse into their magical day.

Amy Jackson looked absolutely radiant in a classic white gown that featured an ethereal veil cascading elegantly to the floor.

She carried a delicate bouquet of white roses, complementing the serene and sophisticated ambience of the ceremony.

Ed Westwick matched her grace in a white suit.

Their joint Instagram post included a pair of photos from the event, capturing both the splendid decor and their tender moments.

The first image showcased the wedding venue, adorned with an abundance of white flowers, creating a dreamy and romantic setting.

Ed was seen holding Amy close, their love palpable in the intimate shot. The second image presented the couple gazing directly at the camera, exuding joy and excitement.

The caption read, "The journey has just begun."

The couple's engagement in January was equally charming, with Ed's surprise proposal leaving Amy overjoyed.

They also hosted an engagement dinner party in London, where Amy was seen arriving with her son Andreas.

Amy Jackson made her relationship with 'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick Instagram official in 2022.

Amy was most recently seen in Crackk with Arjun Rampal, Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi. She has not been too consistent with her work projects over the last few years.

