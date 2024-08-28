Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick's white wedding was the stuff of dreams! Stunning wedding video out now

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have unveiled their dreamy wedding video days after tying the knot in Italy. The video feels like a page out of the show Gossip Girl, in which Ed famously played the heartthrob Chuck Bass. (Also Read: Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick share first pictures from dreamy wedding in Italy) Amy Jackson had a fairytale white wedding in Italy.

Amy, Ed's wedding video

The wedding video starts with a shot of Amy's long white veil as she stands next to the castle window. The wedding took place at Castello di Rocca Cilento, a 16th century castle-turned-hotel in Southern Italy. An aerial shot of the venue shows white flowers blooming across the castle. The bride and groom also twin in white as Amy looked absolutely radiant in a classic white gown while Ed matched her grace in a white suit.

Her four-year-old son Andreas from former partner George Panayioto was seen twinning with Ed in a white suit. They stood next to each other as Amy walked down the aisle accompanied by her father, dressed in a black suit. Amy and Ed kissed each other on the dance floor as the guests clapped. They also did their First Dance ritual, and Ed even smoked a cigar.

Amy and Ed shared the wedding video in a joint Instagram post and wrote in the caption, “Nestled in the hills of Southern Italy, we found the 16th century @castellodiroccacilento , owned by the incredible Sgueglia family. Stefano, Pina, Tonio and Piera you’ve created something extraordinary filled with love and warmth - we couldn’t have asked for anything more (red heart emoji).”

Chuck Bass energy

Fans of Ed's popular show Gossip Girl couldn't help but compare his real-life persona to his heartthrob character of Chuck Bass. An Instagram user commented, “Watching this and crying.” Another wrote, “Typical Chuck Bass wedding.” “Omg incredibly beautiful (crying and red heart emojis) Congratulations you gorgeous couple,” said a third comment, while a fourth one read, “'Chuck Bass' style! Of course (red heart, fire, and take a bow emojis).”

The couple's engagement in January was equally charming, with Ed's surprise proposal leaving Amy overjoyed. They also hosted an engagement dinner party in London, where Amy was seen arriving with her son. Amy made her relationship with Ed Instagram official in 2022.

Amy was last seen in Crakk, whereas Ed last appeared in DarkGame.