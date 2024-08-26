Loved Amy Jackson's stunning white outfits for wedding festivities? Guess how much they cost

Actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have officially tied the knot in a fairytale wedding on the breathtaking Amalfi Coast in Italy. Surrounded by their closest friends and family, the long-time partners exchanged vows in a ceremony that was nothing short of dreamy. Yesterday, the couple shared their first official wedding pictures, and the internet has been swooning ever since. Amy Jackson's white ensemble for wedding festivities are absolute swoon-worthy. (Instagram)

But just when we thought we'd seen it all, Amy surprised us with a new reel from her wedding party, where she's seen living it up in pure bridal bliss. What truly caught the eyes of fashionistas, though, were her back-to-back stunning white ensembles, each exuding sheer glamour. Scroll down to dive into Amy's showstopping bridal looks and get all the details on her glamorous style. (Also read: Amy Jackson ties the knot with Ed Westwick in fairytale wedding, her dreamy bridal looks are totally swoon-worthy: Pics )

Satin maxi dress for welcome party

Amy Jackson hosted a lavish wedding party on the Amalfi Coast, dazzling in a stunning white satin gown.(Corbin Gurkin)

For the welcome party of their wedding weekend, Amy opted for a stunning Saint Laurent ensemble. Her gown, in a beautiful pearl white shade, is crafted from luxurious satin fabric. It features a halter neckline, a shirred panel, a plunging V-neck, sleeveless detailing, a backless design, and a maxi hemline. If you're smitten by her gown and thinking about adding it to your wardrobe, we've got the price tag for you. This exquisite piece costs $6,462, which is equivalent to approximately ₹5.36 lakh.

Amy Jackson's satin dress is from Saint Laurent and costs ₹5.36 lakh.(www.reversible.com)

She accessorised her look with a pair of diamond stud earrings, a delicate pendant necklace and white high heels. Her makeup was on point, featuring winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a bold red lipstick that added a pop of colour. With her luscious tresses styled in a neat bun, Amy completed her elegant look.

Semi-sheer gown for pre-wedding

Her look for the pre-wedding festivities was a total stunner in a semi-sheer gown.(Corbin Gurkin)

For her pre-wedding festivities in Italy, she stunned in a semi-sheer dress. It features a scoop neckline, a self-tie strap at the front, a rib-knit hem, spaghetti straps, and a bodysuit-style underlay with a press-stud closure. The sheer bottom extending to the floor added an extra touch of sass to her look. Her showstopping outfit is from the shelves of the brand Jacquemus and is priced at $860, which is equivalent to approximately ₹71,500.

Her sheer gown for pre-wedding festivities is from Jacquemus and comes with a price tag of ₹71,500.(www.ssense.com)

She accessorised her stylish look with an oversized white hat, a quirky neckpiece, matching bangles stacked on her wrist, and a white flower bouquet in hand. Her makeup was kept nude, enhancing her natural beauty, while her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose, perfectly completing her stunning look.