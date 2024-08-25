Amy Jackson ties the knot with Ed Westwick in fairytale wedding, her dreamy bridal looks are totally swoon-worthy: Pics
Amy Jackson stunned in a custom Alberta Ferretti gown as she tied the knot with Ed Westwick on the picturesque Amalfi Coast. Check out their dreamy wedding pics
Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have officially tied the knot, and their wedding was nothing short of a fairytale! The couple said "I do" on the stunning Amalfi Coast in Italy, with only their closest friends and family in attendance. They kicked off the celebrations with a glamorous yacht party that set social media buzzing. Now, they've finally dropped some swoon-worthy wedding photos, and the internet is absolutely obsessed. From their dreamy wedding attire to the picturesque backdrop, everything looks like it was pulled straight from a romantic movie. Fans are swooning over this picture-perfect celebration! Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Amy Jackson's lace wedding gown is simple and understated; it costs.. )
Amy Jackson stuns in dreamy white bridal gown
On Sunday, Amy Jackson treated her fans to a weekend surprise by sharing a series of breathtaking photos on Instagram, captioned, "The journey has just begun." For her dreamy wedding look, Amy stunned in a custom gown by Alberta Ferretti, featuring an off-shoulder neckline, a cinched waist, and a beautifully flared bottom that radiated fairytale glamour. The ensemble was completed with a white sheer veil adorned with lacy borders that extended to the floor, adding an extra touch of elegance.
Her makeup was on point, with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a perfect shade of nude lipstick. Amy completed her bridal look with her hair styled in a neat bun, a white flower bouquet in hand, and an overall aura of timeless beauty. On the other hand, Ed Westwick was dressed in a sophisticated white and black tuxedo. With a black bow tie, gelled hair, and a perfectly groomed beard, he looked absolutely handsome.
Amy's pre-wedding look in off-shoulder gown
On Saturday, Amy gave her followers a peek at her Day 1 look from the wedding weekend. She shared stunning photos with the caption, "Channelling the 1960s Golden Era for our cruise along the Amalfi on day one of our wedding weekend I LOVE YOU BEYOND." For the pre-wedding festivities, Amy wore a breathtaking Vivienne Westwood Fall 2024 bridal gown featuring an off-shoulder plunging neckline, a cinched waist, and a flowing bottom. She completed the look with cherry red lips, her hair neatly styled, and a pair of dazzling silver statement earrings, exuding pure glamour.
