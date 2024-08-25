Amy Jackson ties the knot with Ed Westwick in fairytale wedding, her dreamy bridal looks are totally swoon-worthy: Pics

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have officially tied the knot, and their wedding was nothing short of a fairytale! The couple said "I do" on the stunning Amalfi Coast in Italy, with only their closest friends and family in attendance. They kicked off the celebrations with a glamorous yacht party that set social media buzzing. Now, they've finally dropped some swoon-worthy wedding photos, and the internet is absolutely obsessed. From their dreamy wedding attire to the picturesque backdrop, everything looks like it was pulled straight from a romantic movie. Fans are swooning over this picture-perfect celebration! Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Amy Jackson's lace wedding gown is simple and understated; it costs.. ) Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick share fairytale wedding photos from Amalfi Coast.(Instagram/@iamamyjackson)

Amy Jackson stuns in dreamy white bridal gown

On Sunday, Amy Jackson treated her fans to a weekend surprise by sharing a series of breathtaking photos on Instagram, captioned, "The journey has just begun." For her dreamy wedding look, Amy stunned in a custom gown by Alberta Ferretti, featuring an off-shoulder neckline, a cinched waist, and a beautifully flared bottom that radiated fairytale glamour. The ensemble was completed with a white sheer veil adorned with lacy borders that extended to the floor, adding an extra touch of elegance.

Her makeup was on point, with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a perfect shade of nude lipstick. Amy completed her bridal look with her hair styled in a neat bun, a white flower bouquet in hand, and an overall aura of timeless beauty. On the other hand, Ed Westwick was dressed in a sophisticated white and black tuxedo. With a black bow tie, gelled hair, and a perfectly groomed beard, he looked absolutely handsome.

Amy's pre-wedding look in off-shoulder gown

On Saturday, Amy gave her followers a peek at her Day 1 look from the wedding weekend. She shared stunning photos with the caption, "Channelling the 1960s Golden Era for our cruise along the Amalfi on day one of our wedding weekend I LOVE YOU BEYOND." For the pre-wedding festivities, Amy wore a breathtaking Vivienne Westwood Fall 2024 bridal gown featuring an off-shoulder plunging neckline, a cinched waist, and a flowing bottom. She completed the look with cherry red lips, her hair neatly styled, and a pair of dazzling silver statement earrings, exuding pure glamour.