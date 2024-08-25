 Amy Jackson ties the knot with Ed Westwick in fairytale wedding, her dreamy bridal looks are totally swoon-worthy: Pics | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amy Jackson ties the knot with Ed Westwick in fairytale wedding, her dreamy bridal looks are totally swoon-worthy: Pics

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Aug 25, 2024 08:30 PM IST

Amy Jackson stunned in a custom Alberta Ferretti gown as she tied the knot with Ed Westwick on the picturesque Amalfi Coast. Check out their dreamy wedding pics

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have officially tied the knot, and their wedding was nothing short of a fairytale! The couple said "I do" on the stunning Amalfi Coast in Italy, with only their closest friends and family in attendance. They kicked off the celebrations with a glamorous yacht party that set social media buzzing. Now, they've finally dropped some swoon-worthy wedding photos, and the internet is absolutely obsessed. From their dreamy wedding attire to the picturesque backdrop, everything looks like it was pulled straight from a romantic movie. Fans are swooning over this picture-perfect celebration! Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Amy Jackson's lace wedding gown is simple and understated; it costs.. )

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick share fairytale wedding photos from Amalfi Coast.(Instagram/@iamamyjackson)
Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick share fairytale wedding photos from Amalfi Coast.(Instagram/@iamamyjackson)

Amy Jackson stuns in dreamy white bridal gown

On Sunday, Amy Jackson treated her fans to a weekend surprise by sharing a series of breathtaking photos on Instagram, captioned, "The journey has just begun." For her dreamy wedding look, Amy stunned in a custom gown by Alberta Ferretti, featuring an off-shoulder neckline, a cinched waist, and a beautifully flared bottom that radiated fairytale glamour. The ensemble was completed with a white sheer veil adorned with lacy borders that extended to the floor, adding an extra touch of elegance.

Her makeup was on point, with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a perfect shade of nude lipstick. Amy completed her bridal look with her hair styled in a neat bun, a white flower bouquet in hand, and an overall aura of timeless beauty. On the other hand, Ed Westwick was dressed in a sophisticated white and black tuxedo. With a black bow tie, gelled hair, and a perfectly groomed beard, he looked absolutely handsome.

Amy's pre-wedding look in off-shoulder gown

On Saturday, Amy gave her followers a peek at her Day 1 look from the wedding weekend. She shared stunning photos with the caption, "Channelling the 1960s Golden Era for our cruise along the Amalfi on day one of our wedding weekend I LOVE YOU BEYOND." For the pre-wedding festivities, Amy wore a breathtaking Vivienne Westwood Fall 2024 bridal gown featuring an off-shoulder plunging neckline, a cinched waist, and a flowing bottom. She completed the look with cherry red lips, her hair neatly styled, and a pair of dazzling silver statement earrings, exuding pure glamour.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Amy Jackson ties the knot with Ed Westwick in fairytale wedding, her dreamy bridal looks are totally swoon-worthy: Pics
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On