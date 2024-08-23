From colourful eyeliner to bold lipstick: 5 quick and easy makeup hacks every busy woman needs

You forgot to set the alarm, the kids are restless, and there's an unexpected crisis—some mornings are pure chaos! When you're pressed for time and running late, you still want to look polished without spending ages on your makeup. Finding those few minutes for a beauty routine amidst the madness can feel nearly impossible. But don't worry, we're here to assist. We've compiled effective, time-saving makeup tips to streamline your morning routine and help you look fabulous in no time. By mastering these pro techniques, you'll soon breeze through your morning makeup like a pro. (Also read: Not a fan of makeup? Try these dermatologist-approved tips to achieve a natural glow this festive season ) Streamline your morning routine with these quick makeup tips.(Instagram)

Pravir Arora, Brand Custodian, Lakmē Academy Powered by Aptech, shared with HT Lifestyle five quick and easy makeup tutorials tailored for a busy morning.

Glowing Natural Look

Start with a luminous base by applying a hydrating primer and a lightweight, dewy foundation. Conceal any blemishes or dark circles, then set with a translucent powder. Finish with a radiant highlighter on the high points of your face for a healthy, lit-from-within glow.

Shortcut for Smokey Eye

Create a sultry eye look in minutes with this simplified smokey eye technique. Use a creamy eyeshadow stick in a dark colour (grey, brown, or navy) and apply it along the lash line and the outer corner of your eye. Blend the edges with your finger or a small brush. Apply mascara generously to both upper and lower lashes. Balance the look with a nude lip colour. This method achieves the smokey eye effect without the need for multiple eyeshadows and brushes.

Bold Lip Statement

Make your lips the focal point with this simple yet striking look. Apply a light foundation or BB cream for an even base. Lightly fill in your brows with a brow pencil. Curl your lashes and apply mascara. Choose a bold lipstick in red, pink, or coral and apply it carefully. This look saves time by keeping the eye makeup minimal and letting the lipstick do the talking.

Colourful Eyeliner

Priyanka Chopra rocking an aqua blue eyeliner like a pro.(Pinterest)

Add a fun and festive touch to your look with a pop of colour. Apply a light eyeshadow or concealer on your eyelids as a base. Use a colourful eyeliner (blue, green, purple, etc.) to create a wing or line along your upper lash line. Apply mascara to your upper lashes. Complete the look with a neutral lip colour. This look is quick to achieve but makes a statement.

Monochromatic Magic

Use the same product for your cheeks, eyes, and lips to create a cohesive look quickly. A cream blush or lipstick in a warm pink or peach tone works well. This approach ensures your makeup is coordinated without requiring multiple products or techniques.