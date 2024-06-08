Beauty hacks 101: Expert-approved sweat-proof makeup tips to conquer the humidity of summer days

As we eagerly await the arrival of summer, the reality of coping with the heat and humidity can dampen our excitement. While poolside holidays and summer parties can be fun, dealing with melted foundation, smudged mascara, oily skin and painful sunburns can be anything but. However, these challenges do not have to be the norm. During the summer months, the need to maintain clear, oil-free skin in the midst of excessive sweating is a common problem. Makeup often struggles to hold up to prolonged wear, especially in warm, humid climates. Prioritising sweat-resistant makeup is essential for maintaining flawless, long-lasting coverage. (Also read: Top beauty trends for spring 2024: Natural-looking injectables, peptides, 90s makeup resurgence and more ) Mastering sweat-proof makeup techniques is essential for maintaining a flawless look during the scorching heat of summer.(Pixabay)

Top summer makeup tips

"In order to get rid of additional oil and debris, we must wash our faces. It's imperative to use a mild moisturiser. Apply primer to the face to create a base and manage oil on the skin. A natural look can be achieved by applying a thin layer of foundation that matches the primer's base. Spots and dark circles can be covered with concealer, and afterwards, setting powder is used to seal in the foundation layer and add a sheen. After that, since blush and bronzer stay longer on a cream base in humid weather, apply them next. It's crucial to wear waterproof pencil eyeliner in humid weather to prevent blending over the eyes," says Avleen Bansal, Head of Training, Moira.

She added, "Applying matte lipsticks eliminates the possibility of them fading in the summertime. The final but crucial step is to apply the setting spray. Searching for items that are long-lasting, seat-resistant, or appropriate for humid environments. These cosmetics are designed to withstand melting and smearing, so they keep their glossy look even in hot weather or when exercising. Keep tissues on hand to absorb extra oil and perspiration without affecting your makeup. It's essential to carry a touch-up kit with you since it keeps the appearance fresh during hot weather."

"However, sweat-proof makeup will save you time and effort because you won't need as many touch-ups during the day. It's crucial to follow the instructions and procedures in order to preserve makeup in humid environments. Sweat-proof cosmetics can survive the rigours of an active lifestyle, whether you are working out, exercising, or just on the run," says Avleen.