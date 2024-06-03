Injectable moisturisers are the new skincare trend: Here's all you need to know about it

In recent years, there's been a surge in skin health awareness fueled by concerns about pollutants, stress, and self-care. Social media influencers have amplified this trend, promoting various skincare routines and products. The booming global skincare market reflects the growing recognition of skin's role in overall wellness. Preventive measures, natural ingredients, and professional guidance are now emphasised. In 2024, India's skincare market is projected to reach $9.88 billion, with a 2.60% annual growth rate. With promises of deep hydration and rejuvenated skin, injectable moisturisers are revolutionising how we approach skincare routines. (Freepik)

Injectable moisturisers are gaining popularity, with the global facial injectable market expected to hit $36.8 billion by 2032. The Asia Pacific region, especially India, Japan, and China, shows significant growth potential due to rising disposable income and a large population seeking effective skincare solutions. (Also read: Skincare tips: The ultimate guide to choosing the right facial based on your skin's unique needs )

What are injectable moisturisers?

"Injectable moisturisers, also known as skin boosters, are formulated with hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance in the body that helps maintain hydration and suppleness in the skin. Unlike traditional moisturisers that are applied topically, injectable moisturisers are administered via fine needles, allowing for deeper penetration into the skin's layers," says Dr Soma Sarkar, MBBS and MD, Savoir Wellness and Academy.

Benefits of injectable moisturisers

Dr Soma further shared with HT Lifestyle the following benefits of injectable moisturisers:

-One of the key benefits of injectable moisturisers is their ability to deliver intense hydration directly to the skin, addressing concerns such as dryness, fine lines, and uneven texture. By replenishing the skin's moisture levels from within, these treatments can restore a youthful, radiant complexion, leaving the skin looking and feeling revitalised.

- It's important to distinguish injectable moisturisers from dermal fillers, another common type of injectable treatment. While dermal fillers are primarily used to add volume and structure to areas of the face, such as the lips and cheeks, injectable moisturisers focus on hydrating and improving the overall quality of the skin. This key difference makes injectable moisturisers an excellent complement to other cosmetic procedures, as they can enhance the results and prolong the effects of treatments like dermal fillers and Botox.

-Moreover, injectable moisturisers offer a convenient and efficient solution for busy individuals seeking to rejuvenate their skin. Unlike traditional skincare products that require consistent application and may take weeks to show results, injectable moisturisers provide immediate hydration and visible improvement in skin texture and tone. This makes them an ideal choice for those with hectic lifestyles or special events where they want to look their best.

-Furthermore, injectable moisturisers are suitable for a wide range of skin types and ages, making them accessible to a broad audience. Whether you are in your twenties looking to prevent the signs of ageing or in your fifties seeking to restore lost volume and hydration, injectable moisturisers can be customised to meet your specific skincare needs.

-In addition to their hydrating properties, injectable moisturisers stimulate collagen production, which helps improve skin elasticity and firmness over time. This collagen-boosting effect not only boosts skin hydration but also contributes to a more youthful and rejuvenated appearance. Lately, hydrostretch therapy has emerged as a popular option, offering a gentle, non-invasive approach suitable for all skin types.

-Viscoderm Hydrobooster, a stabilised hyaluronic acid variant, replenishes moisture, smoothens wrinkles, and enhances skin elasticity. Its gentle application and quick procedure make it ideal for dynamic facial areas, seamlessly integrating with tissues to deliver noticeable improvements in texture and radiance.

-It's essential to undergo injectable moisturiser treatments under the supervision of a qualified and experienced professional. During a consultation, your skincare provider will assess your skin concerns and goals to create a personalised treatment plan tailored to your needs.