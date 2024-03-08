Top beauty trends for spring 2024: Natural-looking injectables, peptides, 90s makeup resurgence and more

As we embrace the blooming season of spring 2024, knowing the latest trends that are poised to redefine your beauty routine is quintessential. Spring season not only signifies longer days, warmer temperatures and more time spent outdoors, but it also means the arrival of fresh, seasonal beauty trends. With the arrival of new beauty trends, each season gives us the chance to reinvent ourselves. Spring 2024 beauty styles herald a keen emphasis on skin health, spotlighting meticulous skin care regimens, heightened sun protection, and holistic wellness practices. Dermatologists play a key role, in guiding individuals in nurturing healthy skin through informed care strategies and lifestyle adjustments. (Also read: Top fashion trends for spring 2024: Sheer whites, retro revival, sustainable chic and more ) Step into the future of beauty with the latest trends for spring 2024. (Pinterest)

Top beauty trends for spring 2024

Dr. Simal Soin, Founder and Chief Dermatologist, AAYNA Clinics and Chief Medical Officer, Clinikally shared with HT Lifestyle a few beauty trends that are set to dominate this season.

1. Natural-looking injectables

In the realm of aesthetic enhancements, a notable shift is underway towards natural-looking injectables. Advanced injectables like Botox and dermal fillers are tailored to deliver more natural results; thereby gracefully enhancing the facial features without compromising on authenticity. This trend emphasizes a subtler approach, ensuring that expressions remain genuine while subtly refining contours and rejuvenating the skin's appearance.

2. Peptides and proteins

In the ever-evolving landscape of skincare, formulations are increasingly leveraging the power of peptides and proteins. Known for their remarkable anti-ageing capabilities, these ingredients serve as powerful allies in the quest for youthful, radiant skin. By stimulating collagen production, peptides and proteins work synergistically to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while also promoting overall resilience and vitality.

3. 90s makeup resurgence

The dominant trends of the 90s are making a comeback and skincare treatment is no exception. Inspired by the past, people are extensively opting for bold lip colours, graphic eyeliner, and shimmery eyeshadows to attain a nostalgic yet modern makeup aesthetic look.

4. Profhilo treatment

Profhilo, an innovative injectable treatment, is gaining massive popularity due to its two-fold benefits of deep hydration and rejuvenation. This technique not only promises a plumper skin but also offers a highly radiant complexion.

5. Hand and neck care

With numerous evolutions, skincare routines are also undergoing transformations now. Individuals have started prioritizing neglected areas like the hands and neck, and hence opting for specialized products and treatments targeting signs of ageing in these regions.

6. Minimalist skincare

Gone are the days when people followed a complex beauty regime to attain glowing skin. Now is the time when people prefer simplified skincare routines, focusing on quality over quantity. This routine emphasizes essential steps like cleansing, moisturizing, and sun protection for healthy, glowing skin.

7. Sustainable beauty practices

Eco-conscious consumers prioritize sustainability in beauty, opting for products with sustainable ingredients, recyclable packaging, and cruelty-free options.