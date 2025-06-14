6 heartwarming films to watch with your dad on Father's Day, and where to stream them

Father’s Day is on 15 June, and if your dad’s a cinephile, what better day to celebrate than by watching some heartwarming stories. But if you’re confused about what to watch, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list of recommendations in English, Hindi and even Telugu. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in a still from Piku, Jaden Smith and Will Smith in a still from The Pursuit of Happyness.

Piku - Sony LIV

Eccentric Bhaskor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan) is the kind of father who wants only the best for his child Piku (Deepika Padukone), even if he’s a tad bit nagging about it. When the strong-willed daughter and hypochondriac father are forced to go on a road trip together, they go through a rollercoaster of emotions.

Angrezi Medium - Prime Video

Widower Champak (Irrfan Khan) is a sweet shop owner who supports everything his daughter Tarika (Radhika Madan) does, including her dream to study abroad. When a wrench is thrown in her plans, he will go to any length to ensure she studies in London like she always dreamed of.

Gunjan Saxena - Netflix

Gunjan Saxena (Janhvi Kapoor) has always dreamed of being a pilot, and she gets the opportunity when she is selected for the Indian Air Force. Her father, Anup Kumar (Pankaj Tripathi), is the kind of dad every girl dreams of, supporting her every step of the way. The film is based on the first female combat pilot who fought during Kargil.

Jersey - Prime Video

Arjun (Nani) is a talented but failed cricketer who disappoints his wife, Sarah (Shraddha Srinath). When his son Nani (Rohit Kamra) asks him for an Indian jersey he can’t afford on his birthday, he decides to get back to the game even though he’s in his late 30s.

The Pursuit of Happyness - MX Player

Newly single father Christopher Gartner (Will Smith) is determined to lift himself and his son (Jaden Smith) out of poverty. He works his way up from the bottom at a stock brokerage firm while looking after his growing son alone.

Big Fish - Apple TV +

All Will Bloom (Billy Crudup) wants is to know all about his dying father, Edward (Ewan McGregor). Unfortunately for him, his father, who has always been a big storyteller, is not about to start being less colourful on his deathbed. Will does his best to determine fact from fiction.