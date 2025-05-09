Sailesh Kolanu scared Nani, Prateik Smita Patil, his wife with all the violence in HIT 3: ‘What's wrong with you?’

Director Sailesh Kolanu’s recently released HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani, Srinidhi Shetty and Prateik Smita Patil, was rated A by the CBFC due to the violence. In an interview with Galatta Plus, the director admitted that the ‘dark’ space the film went into even left his wife, Swati, Nani and Prateik scared. (Also Read: HIT The Third Case movie review: Blood-soaked Nani steals the show in this gory fest that could've been better) Nani plays SP Arjun Sarkaar in Sailesh Kolanu's HIT: The Third Case.

Sailesh Kolanu was asked, ‘what’s wrong with you?’

Sailesh was asked how the film’s team reacted when he narrated the script of HIT 3, and he replied, “More than HIT 1 and HIT 2, HIT 3 goes into a little darker space. One question I was constantly asked was, what’s wrong with you? In real life, I’m not a very serious guy; I’m a goofy person. It’s definitely a question that Nani had asked me, and also the guy who played the antagonist (Prateik) also asked me.”

More than anything, Sailesh said that the climax involving a baby was the part that left them jarred, “Especially because it all goes to one extent, but once the nine-month-old baby comes in, it becomes very twisted. I’m a father of a four-year-old boy. So, imagine me writing that. It was very difficult for me, to be very honest. Then, justice to the script has to be done, so I had to delve into that. I still remember isolating myself for a few months when I was writing HIT 3. My wife is a little scared now after seeing the film.”

About HIT 3

HIT: The Third Case is the third part in the HIT franchise, which has been led by HIT: The First Case (2020) and HIT: The Second Case (2022). It tells the story of SP Arjun Sarkaar (Nani), who stumbles upon the dark web while solving a series of murders taking place across the country with the same modus operandi. Prateik plays Alpha, the leader of a cult of psychopaths who crave freedom.