Prateik Smita Patil felt ‘vengeful’ after his first marriage fell apart, reveals how he met Priya during lockdown

Actors Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee made it official with an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Valentine’s Day this year. In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Prateik opened up about the story of meeting Priya and how was extremely ‘vengeful’ when his first marriage did not work. (Also read: Prateik Smita Patil says he was thrown out of Subhash Ghai's film institute for doing drugs: ‘I was a menace’) Prateik Babbar tied the knot with Priya Banerjee in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 14. (Instagram)

What Prateik said

Talking about how he met Priya during lockdown, Prateik said, “I wasn’t looking for it, neither was Priya. We weren’t looking for it, but we were meant to meet at this particular time in our lives. I don’t think it would have worked out if we had met earlier. It had to be at this divine timing. She had broken her previous engagement and I was going through a divorce. That’s when we happened to meet in the lockdown. Kafi logon ke liye lockdown negative raha… kafi logon ki shaadiyaan toot gayi… par humne pyaar dhoond liya aur humari shaadi pakki ho gayi (For many people, the lockdown was a negative experience… a lot of marriages broke… but we found love, and our marriage got fixed).”

‘I ended up following thousands of pretty women on Instagram’

He went on to add, “I was very angry at my situation and vengeful. So out of vengeance, I ended up following thousands of pretty women on Instagram. Because, I was like, ‘I was so good in my marriage… why did this happen to me?’ And it was ladies, be aware. It was literally ladies vs. Prateik… the beast in me unleashed. That was my mindset. Priya was one of them, we followed each other back. For the first three months, we didn’t strike a conversation. But finally, I had the courage to reply to her story and next thing I know, we were going on a drive, next thing I know we were meeting regularly… and the rest is history.”

Prateik was earlier married to Sanya Sagar. The couple parted ways just one year after tying the knot and officially divorced in January 2023.