Prateik Smita Patil says he was thrown out of Subhash Ghai's film institute for doing drugs: ‘I was a menace’

Prateik Smita Patil recalls being a raging addict

Prateik admitted to making the mistake of getting into alcohol and substance abuse, which led to a downfall in his career. He recalled being a raging addict and expressed regret that his grandmother passed away seeing him in that state. He said, "The grandparents saw the worst of me in those last few years. I was a raging addict. My grandmother died seeing me an addict. That’s something I regret. I wish she could see the man I have become today."

Prateik recalls being thrown out of Subhash Ghai's acting institute

He further recalled being expelled from every school and college he attended due to drug use and said, “I shot Jaane Tu and then I went to Whistling Woods. I was studying a little bit here and there. There was a kind of slump as I didn’t know what I was doing. I was there for about 2 years and then I was thrown out of Whistling Woods for doing drugs. Now that I think about it, it is funny. I got thrown out of every school and college I went into. I was a menace.”

Prateik was recently seen in the movie HIT: The Third Case. Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film features Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles, along with Surya Srinivas, Rao Ramesh, Komalee Prasad, Nepoleon and others in key roles. The film has collected ₹92.5 crore worldwide so far and is enjoying a strong run at the box office.

Before this, the actor appeared in Salman Khan's film Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film failed to make a significant impact at the box office, earning only ₹184.9 crore worldwide. The film, which also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi, was criticised for its lacklustre storyline.