Prateik Babbar says his heart goes out to Babil Khan: ‘Being Irrfan Khan’s son is not easy, I was crying for him'

Actor Prateik Babbar has come out in support of Babil Khan after a video of the latter crying in an emotional moment was all anyone could talk about. In a recent interview, Prateik said that his heart goes out to Babil and that he understands that it is not easy being Irrfan Khan's son. Prateik Babbar has extended his support to Babil Khan

(Also read: Babil Khan's family releases statement after crying video, addresses why he took Ananya Panday, Shanaya's names)

‘I was crying for him’

Prateik in an interview with Bollywood Bubble said, "Being Mr Irrfan Khan’s son is not easy to deal with. Irrfan Khan passed away at a very crucial age in his life. He was a teen. I related to it, and I have been having debates about it with a few of my friends. I said, look, whatever it is, if he is harming himself, then it’s wrong, but you have to put it in perspective. You have to understand what that boy has been through. I understand it more than anybody else.”

Prateik further added, "He lived a life with his father, and his father made it beyond anybody in this industry could make it. My heart goes out to him. I was crying for him yesterday. I was like I know what you are feeling. It’s not easy. I was a child to a legend who never existed for me. They were both legends. You have to take it with a pinch of salt. It comes with the territory. It comes with the profession, especially if you are born to famous parents. It is not easy, definitely. I feel for Babil. I wish him only well. I wish him all the love and healing. I know his father is looking out for him. His father is his guardian angel."

Babil Khan's video and clarification

On Sunday, Babil posted a video on his social media, which is now deleted. In it, Babil was seen crying uncontrollably and slurring, which left his fans and well-wishers worried. Babil named Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Arijit Singh and expressed how film industry is ‘fake and screwed’.

Later, his team issued a statement, a part of which read, "Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days — and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon." The statement also clarified that the names he had taken "came from a place of genuine admiration — for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry."