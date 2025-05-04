Babil Khan's family releases statement after crying video, addresses why he took Ananya Panday, Shanaya's names

After videos of him crying went viral on Sunday morning, Babil Khan's family has released a statement. The family has spoken about the real intention behind naming his fellow actors in the videos. Babil Khan's family has released a statement.(Photo: Instagram)

Statement from Babil Khan's family

Babil's family said that the actor is safe and is ‘allowed to have difficult days’ like anyone else. However, they did offer clarification on all the names he had mentioned in the video.

They mentioned that he named Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh not because they have been bullying him but because of how they have supported him and are doing good work.

Read the statement here:

Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days — and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon.

That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context.

In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration — for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry.

We respectfully urge media publications and the public to consider the full context of his words rather than drawing conclusions from fragmented video clips.

-Team Babil Khan

What was in the videos?

In the video, fighting back tear, Babil said, "What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and Arijit Singh. There are so many more names. Bollywood is so f*****. Bollywood is so screwed.”

People on social media assumed Babil is calling out these actors for something they had done.

Babil has also deleted his Instagram account.